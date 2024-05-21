Aaron Rodgers Practicing With No Restrictions
Aaron Rodgers is operating with no restrictions during the Jets organized team activities this week and his performance was impressive during the workouts, confirming the NFL’s belief that he will be ready to start the Jets’ 2024 opener.
NFL officials obviously believed the former Cal star will be ready to start the New York Jets opener because the league scheduled the Jets’ road game against the 49ers to be the first Monday Night game of the season.
Jets coach Robert Saleh seemed to be trying to control his excitement on Tuesday as he discussed Rodgers’ recovery progress from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered on the Jets’ fourth offensive snap of the 2023 season.
“He has no restrictions, and he looks good, man,” Saleh told reporters during his press conference.
When asked whether Rodgers was taking snaps from center and doing other team activities, Saleh provided a simple answer:
“He’s doing everything,” Saleh said.
And apparently he’s doing everything well. Antwan Staley, the New York Daily News Jets beat writer, said in a tweet that Rodgers completed 8-of-10 passes in 11-on-11 drills and was 5-for-5 on 7-on-7.
Jets defense coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was equally impressed, as noted by Jori Epstein, an NFL reporter for Yahoo Sports:
"I don't see a loss of velocity on the ball, I don't see a lack of movement. It's amazing," Ulbrich said of Rodgers on Tuesday. "He's found some source of the fountain of youth. He's got something figured out."
The question remains: Can Rodgers, at age 40, regain the skills that enabled him to be named MVP for the fourth time in 2021 after suffering a serious ankle injury?
Rodgers will be returning back “home” to Northern California for the opener -- he attended college in the Bay Area at Berkeley and grew up in Chico – but the 49ers will make his return a challenge. Besides having one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL in Nick Bosa, the 49ers now also have edge rusher Leonard Floyd, the player who sacked Rodgers when he suffered his torn Achilles against the Bills.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport