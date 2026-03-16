Justin Fields Trade: What Move Means for Chiefs, Jets Quarterback Rooms in 2026

The Chiefs and Jets have started the second week of the NFL’s new league year with a splash.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter , New York is trading quarterback Justin Fields to Kansas City in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick. The Chiefs will take on $4 million of the $10 million Fields is guaranteed this coming season, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero .

“Other teams were interested,” wrote Schefter on X (formerly Twitter). “But Fields’ preference was to go to [the Chiefs].”

Fields signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets last offseason with $30 million guaranteed, but after going just 2–7 in his nine starts, the former first-round pick was effectively benched—and the team is now set to move on from the 27-year-old. Here’s what the trade of Fields to the Chiefs means for both clubs heading into the 2026 season.

Jets: The QB room is Geno Smith’s in 2026

Geno Smith is a Jet once again. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The Jets made it all but known that they were moving on from Fields last week by trading for Geno Smith from the Raiders . Smith, 35, began his career with New York as a second-round pick in the 2013 NFL draft, and will now attempt to help the franchise move into a new era.

The trade of Fields opens up the runway for Smith to be the Jets’ unquestioned starter in '26 as veterans Tyrod Taylor and Bailey Zappe sit behind him in the room as backup options. That said, with Smith on the wrong side of 30 and only under contract for the upcoming campaign, New York still has a question mark at quarterback for the long term. They're currently saddled with four top 100 picks in the upcoming draft. Will they pounce on a guy like Ty Simpson ? Or hold out for the loaded 2027 class?

Either way. Smith is the guy... at least for now.

Chiefs: Kansas City has a back up plan in place as Patrick Mahomes recovers from ACL surgery

Patrick Mahomes is recovering from ACL surgery. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

After watching Gardner Minshew II leave for the Cardinals in free agency last week, the Chiefs had little to no answer at quarterback outside of Patrick Mahomes. Sure, long-time reserve Chris Okadokun was serviceable in '25 when both Mahomes and Minshew went down with season-ending knee injuries, but the team needed more heading into ‘26.

Enter: Justin Fields.

A true dual-threat at the position, Fields has accounted for 52 passing touchdowns and 23 rushing touchdowns over the past five seasons—though he has just a 16–37 record as a starter to show for it. The 27-year-old will now not only have an opportunity to potentially play meaningful football to begin the '26 season—depending on when Mahomes is cleared post-ACL surgery—but also a chance to reset his bust-labeled career under one of the league's premier offensive minds in Andy Reid.

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