Ranking the 10 Best Remaining Free Agents After the First Week of New NFL League Year

Predicting the Remaining Free Agent QB Signings | The Biggest Losers of NFL Free Agency

The first week of 2026 NFL free agency is officially behind us, and there were some huge deals handed out to some of the top players in the class.

In total, over $5.83 billion worth of contracts were awarded, including a staggering $2.59 billion in guaranteed money. That’s an increase from last year when the opening week of free agency saw $4.88 billion and $2.19 billion in guaranteed money distributed to the free agency class.

Even after all of those lucrative deals, there are several standout players remaining on the open market. Let’s take a look at the top 10 remaining free agents heading into the second week of the new league year.

Honorable mentions:

Von Miller, Wyatt Teller, Deebo Samuel, David Njoku, Bobby Okereke, Joel Bitonio, Brandon Aiyuk, Keenan Allen

10. Calais Campbell, DL

Campbell will turn 40 this year, but he remains a premier defensive lineman capable of slotting in at various positions. Despite his age, he’s started all 17 games in each of the last three seasons. In 2025 with the Cardinals, Campbell had 6.5 sacks, 43 tackles, 16 QB hits and nine tackles for loss. There are still a handful of quality EDGE rushers on the open market, but Campbell could represent a valuable addition at a low cost for a team looking to add some experience to its pass rush.

9. Kirk Cousins, QB

Veteran QB Kirk Cousins remains a free agent. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Cousins is looking to compete for a starting job after battling with Michael Penix Jr. for the Falcons’ starting role over the last two years. Cousins is one of the most experienced unsigned quarterbacks left on the market, having started 167 games in his 14-year career. In eight starts for Atlanta last season, the 37-year-old went 5–3 and threw 10 touchdown passes versus five interceptions.

8. Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

Clowney impressed during a 13-game stint with the Cowboys last season. He only made six starts, but was effective in the trenches, racking up 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble, 10 QB hits and 12 tackles for loss. Clowney was graded as PFF’s No. 16 edge rusher in 2025, and he’s back in free agency once again after playing for four different teams over the last four years.

7. Tyreek Hill, WR

Former Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is a free agent. | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Hill saw his 2025 season cut short after he sustained a dislocated knee and a torn ACL. He played just four games last season in what his final year with the Dolphins. Of course, teams will be concerned about his health coming off such a serious injury, but if Hill can return to full strength, he’d be a dynamic addition to any offense.

6. Joey Bosa, EDGE

Bosa had a relatively quiet season with the Bills in 2025, but he did manage to stay healthy and suit up for 15 games, more than he’s played in a single season since 2021. Bosa, 30, has been linked with a possible move to the 49ers, where he could team up alongside his brother Nick. In 2025, Joey recorded 5.0 sacks, five forced fumbles, 29 tackles and 16 QB hits. A five-time Pro Bowler, Bosa still has the talent to be a dominating force in the trenches; he just needs to stay on the field.

MORE: Projected QB Depth Chart for Every NFL Team As NFL Free Agency Begins

5. Stefon Diggs, WR

Former Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs went unsigned through the first week of free agency. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Diggs had a successful stint with the Patriots before returning to free agency this offseason. He played in all 17 games and recorded 1,013 yards and four touchdowns, marking his seventh 1,000-plus yard season in the last eight years. At 32, Diggs can still be a valuable contributor to any offense. He was New England’s top receiving option on its run to Super Bowl LX, and showcased he still has plenty left in the tank ahead of what will be his 12th season in the NFL.

4. Bobby Wagner, LB

Wagner will play his 15th NFL season in 2026 and he continues to be one of the game’s best linebackers. Wagner was rated as the No. 9 linebacker in the NFL by PFF last season, and his 92.4 pass-rushing grade ranked tied for second among all players at the position. In his age-35 season, Wagner played in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 162 tackles, 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and nine QB hits.

3. Aaron Rodgers, QB

Aaron Rodgers, 42, is an unrestricted free agent. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

After playing last season with the Steelers, Rodgers has not yet made a decision about returning in 2026. Retirement is very much an option for the 42-year-old, who would be playing in his 22nd NFL season if he opts to continue his career. In 16 starts last year, Rodgers had 24 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

2. Taylor Decker, LT

Decker’s time with the Lions came to an end this offseason, and now the former Pro Bowl left tackle will be looking for a new home in the NFL after spending the last decade in Detroit. The 2016 first-round pick started 140 games for the franchise and is the best tackle available in free agency. He could be an invaluable addition to a team in need of experience on the offensive line.

1. Jauan Jennings, WR

Former 49ers WR Jauan Jennings is still a free agent. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Jennings remains unsigned after the opening week of free agency. Still just 28, Jennings is likely in the market for a long-term deal. He scored a career-high nine touchdowns in 2025, emerging as a top receiving threat for Brock Purdy and the Niners. Over the last two seasons, during which he’s made 30 appearance and 25 starts, Jennings has 127 receptions, 1,618 yards and 14 touchdowns.

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