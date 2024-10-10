ACC Football Game Picks: Has Cal Moved Past Miami For Pitt?
This is the so-called pivotal moment for the 2024 Cal football team. That’s what coach Justin Wilcox and quarterback Fernando Mendoza both have told us.
And it’s true. At 3-2 overall but winless in their first two Atlantic Coast Conference games — albeit by a combined six points — the Bears need a win at No. 22 Pitt on Saturday to correct their course.
The Panthers are 5-0 and the surprise of the ACC, where they were picked 13th in the preseason poll.
For Cal, the first obstacle this week was overcoming the disappointment of last week’s 39-38 loss to Miami after building a 25-point lead. Have the Bears made the transition forward?
Tight end Jack Endries talked on Tuesday morning in the video above about his own struggle putting the Miami game in the past, even as he knew his focus had to be on Pitt.
Another defeat leaves the Bears at .500 and puts a huge dent in their preseason goals. A victory gets them pointed in the right direction again with four of their next five games at home.
Our ACC picks:
Week 7:
Last week: Jake 5-4, Jeff 5-4
Season: Jake 42-32, Jeff 41-33
All picks against the spread
Betting line from
Saturday
— No. 10 Clemson (minus-20.5) at Wake Forest, 9 a.m., ESPN
Jake: Wake Forest pulled out a road win over NC State last week, but the Deacons are 0-3 at home. And Clemson has been clobbering opponents at all venues. Pick: Clemson
Jeff: Any euphoria Wake felt after knocking off NC State last week will be quickly extinguished by the Tigers. Pick: Clemson
— Georgia Tech (minus-6) at North Carolina, 9 a.m., CW Network
Jake: The Tar Heels are reeling after losing three games in a row, and Georgia Tech QB Haynes King seems to get things done when it matter. Pick: Georgia Tech
Jeff: Seems UNC’s 3-0 start was an illusion. The Tar Heels have lost the past three and Georgia Tech will make it four in a row. Pick: Georgia Tech
— Stanford (plus-23.5) at Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m., NBC
Jake: Stanford QB Ashton Daniels will be back after missing last week’s game, and his presence should be enough keep the Cardinal close enough. Pick: Stanford
Jeff: Stanford has been outscored 71-21 the past two games. This won’t be any better. Pick: Notre Dame
— Cal (plus-3.5) at No. 22 Pitt, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
Jake: Cal showed it’s capable of beating ranked teams, but the question is whether the Bears’ can get their heads straight after last week’s devastating, come-from-ahead loss to Miami. Pick: Cal
Jeff: Is it possible that Cal is best team Pitt has faced? Maybe. Is it possible Pitt is the best team Cal has face. No chance. Pick: Cal
— Louisville (minus-7.5) at Virginia, 12:30 p.m., ACC Network
Jake: Virginia has looked better the past few weeks, and we’re not quite sure what to make of Louisville anymore after two straight losses. Pick: Virginia
Jeff: This point spread makes me a little nervous, but I have underrated Virginia, which is 4-1 and beat Boston College. And Louisville now must get off the mat following 7-point defeats to Notre Dame and SMU. I’ll go with the home team. Pick: Virginia
— Syracuse (minus-4.5) at North Carolina State, 5 p.m., ACC Network
Jake: I have lost faith in the Wolfpack, and I still have a little faith in Orange QB Kyle McCord, who threw 63 passes in last week’s road win over UNLV. Pick: Syracuse.
Jeff: NC State is 3-3 but has allowed 144 points in defeats to Tennessee, Clemson and Wake Forest. Syracuse lost at home to Stanford, but has won its other four games. Pick: Syracuse