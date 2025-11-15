Pitt Pick-Six Turns Into Pick-Four After Epic Notre Dame Return on Extra Point
No. 22 Pitt came into Saturday hoping to take down No. 9 Notre Dame at home and vault themselves into the College Football Playoff conversation. With College GameDay on hand, there was excitement in the air, but that balloon popped pretty quickly once the football actually began.
The Irish would go on to a comfortable 37–15 win, with even the best plays Pitt made somehow finding a way to work against them.
With the Panthers down 28–3 in the waning minutes of the third quarter, they appeared to grab a spark of life when linebacker Rasheem Biles intercepted CJ Carr and returned the pick for a touchdown.
But as quickly as the momentum started to build for Pittsburgh, it faltered. On the two-point attempt to cut the Notre Dame lead to 17, quarterback Mason Heintschel was picked off by Notre Dame safety Adon Shuler, who ran the interception all the way back for a pick-two of his own.
When the dust settled after the pick-six and the pick-two, the net result was basically a pick-four for Pittsburgh, which while helpful, certainly didn’t flip the momentum of the game as they had hoped.
Pittsburgh will look to turn things around next week as they head south to take on No. 16 Georgia Tech.
