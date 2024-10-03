ACC Games Picks: Can Miami's Familiar Faces Help Cal?
Cal will see some familiar faces on the opposing sideline when it makes its Atlantic Coast Conference home debut against No. 8 Miami on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
The Hurricanes (5-0, 1-0) are in their third season under coach Mario Cristobal, who previously ran things at Oregon.
Linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, who began his career at Washington State, may be UM’s top defensive player.
Tight end Cam McCormick is in his ninth (!) season of college football after seven at Oregon and now two with the Canes. Chronically injured, the 26-year-old is finally healthy and he caught a touchdown last week against Virginia Tech.
Miami’s top running back is Oregon State transfer Damien Martinez. He’s averaging barely 50 rushing yards per game for the Hurricanes but produced 97 yards per game in two outings vs. Cal.
Leading the way is junior quarterback Cam Ward, late of Washington State, where he passed for 697 yards and six touchdowns in two games against the Bears, but only won one of them.
He had three turnovers at Cal last year, with Nohl Williams and Cade Uluave returning fumbles for defensive touchdowns, and he had three more last, forcing Miami to score a comeback victory over VA Tech.
Does all this familiarity help Cal’s chances?
The oddsmakers aren’t convinced.
Here are our ACC picks for the week:
Week 6:
Last week: Jake 5-4, Jeff 3-6
Season: Jake 37-28, Jeff 36-29
All picks against the spread
Betting line from
Friday
— Syracuse (plus-6) at UNLV, 6 p.m., FS1
Jake: UNLV QB Matthew Sluka is gone, but the Rebels did fine with Hajj-Malik Williams running the show in a 59-14 win over Fresno State last week. Pick: UNLV
Jeff: The Rebels didn’t skip a beat with FCS transfer quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams stepping in. Pick: UNLV
Saturday
— SMU (plus-7) at Louisville, 9 a.m., ESPN
Jake: SMU was impressive against Florida State last week, but I’m not sure that means much anymore. Pick: Louisville
Jeff: SMU will run, Louisville will pass. Might be tough for the Mustangs if they fall behind on the road. Pick: Louisville
— Boston College (plus-2.5) at Virginia, 9 a.m., ACC Network
Jake: Thomas Castellanos apparently will be back as Boston College’s quarterback this week after missing last week, and that’s all I need to know. Pick: Boston College
Jeff: Yes, quarterback Thomas Castellanos expected to be healthy this week. Pick: Boston College
— Pittsburgh (minus-3) at North Carolina, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Jake: Two embarrassing losses in a row have to affect the Tar Heels. I’ve become an Eli Holstein believer. Pick: Pitt
Jeff: Pitt has been one of the ACC’s biggest surprises. Unfortunately, so has UNC. Pick: Pitt
— Wake Forest (plus-5.5) at North Carolina State, 9 a.m., CW Network
Jake: North Carolina State has been a disappointment, but we’re getting what was expected from Wake Forest, which is not much. And this is the Deacons’ first road game. Pick: North Carolina State
Jeff: Not sure how much faith I ever had in the Demon Deacons, but it’s pretty much gone. Pick: North Carolina State
— Virginia Tech (minus-8.5) at Stanford, 12:30 p.m., ACC Network
Jake: Virginia Tech got a lot of respect for nearly beating Miami on the road, but will the Hokies have a letdown? Not if QB Kyrone Drones has another big game. Pick: Virginia Tech
Jeff: The Hokies coulda/shoulda beaten Miami last Friday night. Probably a little much for Stanford, even on the road. Pick: Virginia Tech
— No. 15 Clemson (minus-14.5) at Florida State, 4 p.m., ESPN
Jake: Clemson’s big advantage at the quarterback position accounts for the big spread despite the game being in Tallahassee. Pick: Clemson
Jeff: Clemson lost to FSU in overtime at home last season. As we know,these Seminoles aren’t the same team. Pick: Clemson
— Duke (plus-7) at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m., ACC Network
Jake: Duke is 5-0 but it squeaked out wins in three of those games. Georgia Tech ends the Blue Devils’ run of good fortune. Pick: Georgia Tech
Jeff: Georgia Tech has had an extra week to prepare for a 5-0 Duke team that might finally stumble. Pick: Georgia Tech
— No. 8 Miami (minus-10) at Cal, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Jake: Miami is lucky to be unbeaten after last week’s controversial escape, and Cal’s defense is familiar with Hurricanes QB Cam Ward. Pick: Cal
Jeff: Not sure the Bears have enough firepower to win, but I’m counting on explosive but sometimes self-destructive Cam Ward making enough mistakes to keep it close. Pick: Cal