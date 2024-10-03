Cal Sports Report

ACC Games Picks: Can Miami's Familiar Faces Help Cal?

The undefeated Hurricanes feature ex-Pac-12 players all over the roster, plus a head coach from Oregon

Jeff Faraudo

Cam Ward on the run
Cam Ward on the run / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Cal will see some familiar faces on the opposing sideline when it makes its Atlantic Coast Conference home debut against No. 8 Miami on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

The Hurricanes (5-0, 1-0) are in their third season under coach Mario Cristobal, who previously ran things at Oregon.

Linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, who began his career at Washington State, may be UM’s top defensive player. 

Tight end Cam McCormick is in his ninth (!) season of college football after seven at Oregon and now two with the Canes. Chronically injured, the 26-year-old is finally healthy and he caught a touchdown last week against Virginia Tech.

Miami’s top running back is Oregon State transfer Damien Martinez. He’s averaging barely 50 rushing yards per game for the Hurricanes but produced 97 yards per game in two outings vs. Cal.

Leading the way is junior quarterback Cam Ward, late of Washington State, where he passed for 697 yards and six touchdowns in two games against the Bears, but only won one of them. 

He had three turnovers at Cal last year, with Nohl Williams and Cade Uluave returning fumbles for defensive touchdowns, and he had three more last, forcing Miami to score a comeback victory over VA Tech.

Does all this familiarity help Cal’s chances?

The oddsmakers aren’t convinced.

Here are our ACC picks for the week:

Week 6: 

Last week: Jake 5-4, Jeff 3-6

Season: Jake 37-28, Jeff 36-29

All picks against the spread 

Betting line from 

Friday

— Syracuse (plus-6) at UNLV, 6 p.m., FS1

Jake: UNLV QB Matthew Sluka is gone, but the Rebels did fine with Hajj-Malik Williams running the show in a 59-14 win over Fresno State last week. Pick: UNLV

Jeff: The Rebels didn’t skip a beat with FCS transfer quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams stepping in. Pick: UNLV

Saturday

— SMU (plus-7) at Louisville, 9 a.m., ESPN

Jake: SMU was impressive against Florida State last week, but I’m not sure that means much anymore. Pick: Louisville

Jeff: SMU will run, Louisville will pass. Might be tough for the Mustangs if they fall behind on the road. Pick: Louisville

— Boston College (plus-2.5) at Virginia, 9 a.m., ACC Network

Jake: Thomas Castellanos apparently will be back as Boston College’s quarterback this week after missing last week, and that’s all I need to know.  Pick: Boston College

Jeff: Yes, quarterback Thomas Castellanos expected to be healthy this week. Pick: Boston College

— Pittsburgh (minus-3) at North Carolina, 9 a.m., ESPN2

Jake: Two embarrassing losses in a row have to affect the Tar Heels. I’ve become an Eli Holstein believer. Pick: Pitt

Jeff: Pitt has been one of the ACC’s biggest surprises. Unfortunately, so has UNC. Pick: Pitt

— Wake Forest (plus-5.5) at North Carolina State, 9 a.m., CW Network

Jake: North Carolina State has been a disappointment, but we’re getting what was expected from Wake Forest, which is not much. And this is the Deacons’ first road game. Pick: North Carolina State 

Jeff: Not sure how much faith I ever had in the Demon Deacons, but it’s pretty much gone. Pick: North Carolina State

— Virginia Tech (minus-8.5) at Stanford, 12:30 p.m., ACC Network

Jake:  Virginia Tech got a lot of respect for nearly beating Miami on the road, but will the Hokies have a letdown? Not if QB Kyrone Drones has another big game. Pick: Virginia Tech

Jeff: The Hokies coulda/shoulda beaten Miami last Friday night. Probably a little much for Stanford, even on the road. Pick: Virginia Tech

— No. 15 Clemson (minus-14.5) at Florida State, 4 p.m., ESPN

Jake: Clemson’s big advantage at the quarterback position accounts for the big spread despite the game being in Tallahassee. Pick: Clemson

Jeff: Clemson lost to FSU in overtime at home last season. As we know,these Seminoles aren’t the same team. Pick: Clemson

— Duke (plus-7) at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m., ACC Network

Jake: Duke is 5-0 but it squeaked out wins in three of those games.  Georgia Tech ends the Blue Devils’ run of good fortune. Pick: Georgia Tech

Jeff: Georgia Tech has had an extra week to prepare for a 5-0 Duke team that might finally stumble. Pick: Georgia Tech

— No. 8 Miami (minus-10) at Cal, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Jake: Miami is lucky to be unbeaten after last week’s controversial escape, and Cal’s defense is familiar with Hurricanes QB Cam Ward. Pick: Cal

Jeff: Not sure the Bears have enough firepower to win, but I’m counting on explosive but sometimes self-destructive Cam Ward making enough mistakes to keep it close. Pick: Cal

Published
Jeff Faraudo
JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 

