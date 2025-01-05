After Twice Flipping, QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Signs With Cal
Cal got its coveted quarterback recruit after all. It just took a while.
Four-star prospect Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who committed to the Bears in July, flipped to Oregon on signing day last month, then entered the transfer portal this week, on Sunday announced he has signed with Cal.
The news was reported on 247Sports’ transfer portal site and by ESPN.
"I just felt that there was another school in particular that was right for me," Sagapolutele told ESPN. "I'm excited to be a priority over there and to get to work. I'm ready to see what God has in store for me at Cal."
It’s a big recruiting victory for coach Justin Wilcox and his new offensive staff, which still was seeking another quarterback to compete for the starting job next fall.
At Campbell High in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Sagapolutele finished his prep career as Hawaii’s all-time passing leader with 10,653 yards, breaking the record previously held by Dillon Gabriel, who quarterbacked Oregon into the College Football Playoff this season.
He passed for 3,404 yards, 46 touchdowns and just three interceptions this season.
Sagapolutele reportedly placed an emphasis on getting the chance to possibly play as a freshman in 2025. Speculation late this week was that Oregon’s coaching staff was high on former UCLA transfer Dante Moore and that Sagapolutele might have a tough time getting on the field for the Ducks next fall.
He will get every opportunity to that in Berkeley, where starter Fernando Mendoza left and has enrolled at Indiana.
Redshirt sophomore CJ Harris, a transfer from Ohio University and the Bears’ third-string QB all season, started the LA Bowl against UNLV but was injured and did not finish. Freshman EJ Caminong, who hadn’t played all season, completed the 24-13 loss to the Rebels.
Sagapolutele is rated as the top prospect in the state of Hawaii and the No. 18 pocket passer in the country, according to ESPN.
The announcement is the second recent significant news on the Cal personnel front on the heels of running back Jaydn Ott revealing he will remain in Berkeley for his senior season.
