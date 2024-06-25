Bay Area Offensive Tackle Mike Klisiewicz Commits to Cal
Cal picked up a commitment from a Bay Area player on Monday night when Mike Klisiewicz, a three-star offensive tackle from Brentwood, California, committed to the Golden Bears.
The 6-foot-6, 302-pound Klisiewicz attends Liberty Union High School in Brentwood and becomes the 13th player to commit to Cal in the class of 2025.
Klisiewicz had offers from Washington State, Fresno State and San Diego State, among others, but Washington Stat and Cal were the only places he visited officially. His visit to Cal came this past weekend and apparently convinced him Berkeley was the place to be.
In his Instagram announcement, Klisiewicz said, “Staying in the Bay. I am excited to announce that I am 100% committed to Cal Berkeley. I would like to thank my Parents for being there every step of the way. I would also like to thank my coaches and teammates for pushing me everyday making me stronger. Big thanks to the Cal coaching staff for believing in me and giving me this amazing opportunity. #gobears @liberty lions football @cal football”
Klisiewicz is the second offensive lineman to commit to Cal for 2025, joining Ben Howard.
Cal offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch is also Cal's offensive line coach, and believes the success of an offense depends on the success on of the offensive line. Cal's offensive line improved considerably in 2023 in Bloesch's first season as the Bears' offensive line coach, and he wants to continue being strong up front.
