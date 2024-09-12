Beat Writer Answers 5 Questions About San Diego State
As we do each week during the football season, we seek out insights on Cal's opponent from a beat writer who covers that team. Today, we welcome Kirk Kenney, who covers San Diego State for the San Diego Union Tribune.
The Aztecs (1-1) face the Bears (2-0) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Here are Kenney's answers to our 5 Questions:
1. How has first-year coach Sean Lewis been received so far? What are the biggest challenges facing him this season and what kind of program does he envision?
“Sean Lewis was very much embraced when the coaching change was announced. The Aztecs for more than a decade were a very run-heavy team, which brought a lot of success. But a lot of fans were starting to clamor for a more wide-open attack.
“That’s what he’s promised — the phrase he’s using is `AztecFAST.’ . . . And they they have their first loss this past Saturday and it’s a shutout (21-0 to Oregon State) and you have fans grumbling already.”
Kenney says Lewis has been consistent in saying this is not short-term fix.
2. How is freshman quarterback Danny O’Neil faring? What does he do well? How crushing was his lost fumble on the 2-yard line in the third quarter against Oregon State when the Aztecs trailed just 7-0? And how is O’Neil physically after injuring his knee?
“It’s been fascinating to watch Danny O’Neil. Historically, he’s the first true freshman (quarterback) to start for San Diego State (in its opener) in its Division I history.
“He’s had his ups and downs . . . Against Oregon State, he had his struggles but he was injured in the first quarter. Hurt his left, but they assessed it and they said you can stay in. He says, `They’re not taking me out of the game.’
Kenney called the fumble “a turning point” against Oregon State, and the Beavers responded with a 13-play, 98-yard touchdown drive that stretched the margin to 14-0. “If they’d gotten that it would have been 7-7 and who knows if they could have put together another good drive,” Kenney speculated.
O’Neil was wearing a brace on his knee at practice this week, said Kenney, who expects his availability to be a game-time decisive, possibly just to keep Cal guessing.
3. Tell us about San Diego State's 4,000-yard rusher, Marquez Cooper. What makes him so effective?
Kenney says he asked Cooper about his height, which is listed as 5-foot-8 on the official roster. Cooper admitted 5-7 is more like it.
“Guys like that, they kind of play with a chip on their shoulder and he’s definitely one of those kind of guys. He wants to prove something every time out.”
Kenney notes that Cooper rushed for 223 yards in the season and handled 27 carries. “For him to get that many carries and have he workload was pretty impressive,” Kenney says.
Kenney also references Cooper’s history with Lewis at Kent State, where he played for three seasons. “Sean Lewis really knew what he had in the kid and they’re going to ride him for a while.”
4. Left tackle Joseph Borjon is out for the season with an ACL tear. How much are the Aztecs missing him?
“They’ll replace a body there but it’s definitely not going to be as good as if he was still there.”
The Aztecs’ offensive line has been flagged for about a dozen penalties over the first two games, Kenney says. “It’s going to be a challenge and it’s something that’s been a challenge for the Aztecs the past couple years.”
5. What are your expectations for the Aztecs this season?
“They’re coming off a 4-8 season and I thought if they could go 6-6 it would show improvement and qualify for a bowl game,” Kenney says. “That would be a successful season.
“They’re still on track for that but they’re already getting some injuries, so that’s kind of concerning. Getting this new offense going . . . Sean Lewis has said sometimes it can take into midway of that second year to really get the offense rolling.
“They still have 10 games in front of them to make something happen so they still have a good shot at a 6-6 season, which I think would show progress.”