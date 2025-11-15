Best College Football Bets Today for Week 12 (Predictions for Indiana-Wisconsin, Iowa-USC, and More)
We have a loaded slate of college football games set to take place today, with plenty of them being extremely important when it comes to shaping the postseason picture.
If you're looking for a few bets to place for today's action, you're in the right spot. I have a little bit of something for everyone today, with a bet on a favorite, an underdog, and a total. Let's dive into them.
Best College Football Bets Today
- Indiana -29.5 (-105) vs. Wisconsin
- Iowa +194 vs. USC
- Boise State vs. San Diego State UNDER 41.5 (-115)
Indiana vs. Wisconsin Prediction
In this week's edition of First to Forde, I broke down why I'm willing to lay this many points on Indiana:
I'm not afraid to lay the massive amount of points in this Big Ten matchup. Don't let Wisconsin's Week 10 win fool you into thinking they're a competent football team. The metrics show the Badgers are one of the worst teams in the country, ranking 127th out of 136 teams in Net Adjusted EPA per Play. By comparison, Indiana comes in at fourth in that metric. This is truly a battle between one of the best and one of the worst teams that college football has to offer. I'll lay the points in what I expect to be a blowout.
Pick: Indiana -29.5 (-105)
Iowa vs. USC Prediction
In this week's edition of my upset picks article, I wrote about why I think Iowa is worth a sprinkle to pull off the upset against USC:
This is a battle between an all-defense team in Iowa and an all-offense game in USC. Typically, in these types of matchups, it's the defensive team that comes out on top. It's worth noting that Iowa is a fun-first team, and USC's defense ranks 100th in opponent EPA per rush attempt and 70th in opponent yards per carry, allowing 4.3 yards per rush. If the Hawkeyes can run the ball successfully in this game, the result is going to be a lot closer than people think. Iowa is worth a shot to pull off the upset at +215.
Pick: Iowa +194
Boise State vs. San Diego State Prediction
San Diego State is an UNDER bettor's dream. Ranking third in opponent-adjusted EPA per play and 103rd in adjusted per play on offense. They're also outside the top 60 in yards per play, but sixth in opponent yards per play, keeping opponents to just 4.1 yards per rush. Boise State, while not as exaggerated, is in the same boat, with its offense significantly better than its defense. The Broncos are 25th in opponent EPA per play but 47th in offensive EPA per play.
All of those signs point to this being a low-scoring affair.
Pick: UNDER 41.5 (-115)
