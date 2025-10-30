Beat Writer Answers Our 5 Questions About No. 15 Virginia
As per our weekly custom during the football season, we have reached out to a beat writer who covers Cal's next opponent.
This week, we visited with Greg Madia of the Charlottesville Daily Progress, who answered our 5 Questions about the 15th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers:
1. Virginia was picked 14th in the preseason ACC media poll and coach Tony Elliott’s teams the past three seasons were a combined 11-23. How surprised is everyone by the 7-1 start and how have they pulled this off?
“At the top of the offseason last year they decided they were going to make a deep, expensive foray in the transfer portal. They were going to go after some better players, players that they hadn’t been able to or didn’t want to go after previously because of financial restraints.
“They got some big-time donations in December and put that money right to use. Helped them recruit (quarterback) Chandler Morris and (edge) Mitchell Melton and some of the other outstanding transfer players you’ll see on Saturday. They really retooled the roster.
“People in Charlottesville are surprised that it’s gone this well as Virginia is trying to make an imprint and an effort to be good in this new era of college football.”
2. Considering Virginia’s past four victories were either in overtime — or double-overtime — or by a two-point margin over Washington State, is this some sort of team of destiny or is its success fragile?
“It’s a fair question.They could have lost any of those games. The Washington State game . . . who would have had it drawn up they would win on a game-winning safety? It’s just wild to think about the way they’ve won games.
“They have been calm in those moments, they’ve been poised in those moments where either they’re trailing or the game is really, really tight. I think that’s a credit to being an older, veteran team that has some resolve.
“They do have a don’t-flinch mentality which really helps them. And then they’ve made plays in those biggest moments.”
3. What is the status of quarterback Chandler Morris? He was able to finish the North Carolina game, but apparently banged up his shoulder while being sacked six times. Do you believe he will start at Cal and how important is he to their success?
“He’s critically important. He’s been banged up for a few weeks, probably going back to the Louisville game . . . Morris has just been trying to gut it out each week.
“He was playing really, really well early on the season. He’s kind of been up and down. I think he’s been kind of nursing that shoulder, trying to push through the pain a little bit.”
4. Tell us about two three other key players, including maybe one or two on defense.
“On defense, I’ll give you Cam Robinson, the linebacker. Really outstanding player. He missed the first three games of the year with a collarbone injury but since then he’s somehow found a way to come to the top of the leaderboard in tackles even though he’s only played in five and the rest of the team has played eight.
“Jason Prevard, the nickel corner, seems to come up with big plays one week after another . . . On offense (J’Mari) Taylor, the running back, a former walk-on at North Carolina Central an FCS school. He’s become kind of a star. Had a 1,000-yard season last year with North Carolina Central and he’s played well at UVA in his first season at a Power 4 school."
5. After Cal, the Cavaliers have games remaining at home against Wake Forest, on the road vs. Duke and at home vs. Virginia Tech. What are their chances, in your opinion, of doing something that’s never happened since they joined the ACC in 1954 — running the table and finishing undefeated in conference play?
“They’ve got a chance. They have some momentum, right? They’re figuring it out as they go. They know how to win close games. I think it will be difficult. I think this trip our west will be challenging for them.
“The Wake and the Duke games are no gimmes and neither is Virginia Tech. I wouldn’t be surprised if they tripped up somewhere along the way, but they’ve also just kept winning.”
