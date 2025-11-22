Big Game Thread: Bears Seeking 5th Straight Win vs. Stanford
There's a lot at stake for Cal (6-4, 3-3 ACC) in today's 128th Big Game at Stanford (3-7, 2-5).
-- The Bears are aiming for their fifth consecutive victory in the rivalry series, matching their longest streak ever (2002-06)
-- A seventh win locks up Cal's first winning season since 2019
-- A victory puts Cal, with a win over SMU next Saturday at Berkeley, in position to secure its first conference winning record since 2009. SMU beat short-handed Louisville 38-6 today, improving to 8-3 overall, 6-1 in the ACC
-- Cal already is bowl eligible, but with each additional victory the Bears inch closer to a more prestigious bowl assignment
-- And a victory in the Big Game, where coach Justin Wilcox is 5-3 over eight games, could enhance his standing in the eyes of GM Ron Rivera, who will decide whether to make a coaching change after the season
Wilcox talks about Stanford in the video at the top of this story.
Availabilty update: Linebacker Cade Uluave, missed the two previous games with a right hand or wrist injury, is dressed and warming up with his teamates. His right hand is packged a substantial, padded cast. Likewise defensive lineman T.J. Bollers, who missed the Louisville game with an unnamed injury, also is dressed.
