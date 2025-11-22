Cal Sports Report

Big Game Thread: Bears Seeking 5th Straight Win vs. Stanford

A victory on the Farm also would guarantee Cal its first winning season since 2019

Jeff Faraudo

Cal running back Kendrick Raphael has scored 12 touchdowns this season
Cal running back Kendrick Raphael has scored 12 touchdowns this season / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
There's a lot at stake for Cal (6-4, 3-3 ACC) in today's 128th Big Game at Stanford (3-7, 2-5).

-- The Bears are aiming for their fifth consecutive victory in the rivalry series, matching their longest streak ever (2002-06)

-- A seventh win locks up Cal's first winning season since 2019

-- A victory puts Cal, with a win over SMU next Saturday at Berkeley, in position to secure its first conference winning record since 2009. SMU beat short-handed Louisville 38-6 today, improving to 8-3 overall, 6-1 in the ACC

-- Cal already is bowl eligible, but with each additional victory the Bears inch closer to a more prestigious bowl assignment

-- And a victory in the Big Game, where coach Justin Wilcox is 5-3 over eight games, could enhance his standing in the eyes of GM Ron Rivera, who will decide whether to make a coaching change after the season

Wilcox talks about Stanford in the video at the top of this story.

Availabilty update: Linebacker Cade Uluave, missed the two previous games with a right hand or wrist injury, is dressed and warming up with his teamates. His right hand is packged a substantial, padded cast. Likewise defensive lineman T.J. Bollers, who missed the Louisville game with an unnamed injury, also is dressed.

