All-Mountain West Tight End Dorian Thomas to Join Cal

New Cal coach Tosh Lupoi secured his sixth player out of the transfer portal on Tuesday, signing Dorian Thomas, a first-team All-Mountain West tight end from New Mexico.

Thomas caught 56 passes for 560 yards (10.0) and four touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore this season for the Lobos. His 56 receptions were third-most nationally among tight ends, first among players from Group of Five schools.

A transfer from Arizona the year before, Thomas made a splashy debut with New Mexico, catching 10 passes for 71 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 34-17 season-opening loss at Michigan.

Dorian Thomas | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He gives the Bears two capable tight ends, joining with Mason Mini, who already has committed to returning to Cal after hauling in 35 receptions for 387 yards (11.1) and four TDs this fall.

While trying to assemble a receiving corps for sophomore-to-be quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, the Bears also have landed wide receiver Ian Strong, a highly regarded transfer from Rutgers.

Thomas, a native of Kent Wash., who is 6-foot-4, 239 pounds, will arrive at Cal as a redshirt junior with two years of eligibility. He reportedly canceled a recruiting visit to Florida.

He did not play as a true freshman at Arizona in the fall of 2023, then saw action in four games as a redshirt freshman in 2024, plying primarily on special teams.

Thomas caught at least two passes in all 13 games this season, including four or more on eight occasions.

He helped the Lobos to a 9-4 overall record and a four-way share of the Mountain West championship, along with San Diego State, Boise State and UNLV, all at 6-2 in conference play.

Cal’s other transfer arrivals are running back Adam Mohammed (Washington), offensive lineman Jacob Arop (South Dakota), defensive end Solomon Williams (Texas A&M), safety Kingston Lopa (Oregon) and Strong.

