Bowls Set for Current and Former Pac-12 Members
Even though Cal will be a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference this year, the Bears’ postseason hopes for 2024 and 2025 will still rest with bowl games affiliated with the Pac-12.
The Pac-12 announced Friday that it has retained all of its existing bowl opportunities for the 2024 and 2025 football season: Holiday Bowl, Independence Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, LA Bowl, Sun Bowl, Alamo Bowl and the ESPN bowl pool. As part of the agreements, the league has worked in conjunction with the ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten conferences to solidify each affiliation.
Teams will be trying to qualify for the College Football Playoff, which has been expanded to 12 teams for the 2024-25 season. But if they don’t earn a berth in the national championship tournament, Oregon, Washington, UCLA, USC, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, Stanford and Cal as well as Washington State and Oregon State will be trying to qualify for one of the bowls affiliated with the Pac-12.
“We are thrilled to ensure Oregon State and Washington State student-athletes will continue to have opportunities to participate in the same level of premier postseason events as in years past,” said Pac-12 Executive Associate Commissioner of Football Operations Merton Hanks in a statement provided by the Pac-12. “From the College Football Playoff to our esteemed bowl partners, we are thankful for the cooperation among multiple parties, including our colleagues across each participating conference, to secure these events.”
Over the 2024 and 2025 seasons, each of the Pac-12’s bowl partners will continue its agreed upon selection process among current and former Pac-12 football teams. Dates for five of the bowl games have been announced. The Holiday Bowl, which will take place at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif., will announce its date at a later time.
2024 Pac-12 Bowl Opportunities
---LA Bowl, Wednesday, December 18, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
---Las Vegas Bowl, Friday, December 27, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
---Alamo Bowl, Saturday, December 28, at the Astrodome in San Antonio, Texas
---Independence Bowl, Saturday, December 28, at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana
---Bowl, Tuesday, December 31, at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas
---Holiday Bowl, date to be determined, as Snapdragn Stadium in San Diego, California.
Here is the pecking order for selection to Pac-12-affiliated bowls
--- 1. College Football Playoff (12 teams nationwide)
--- 2. Alamo Bowl
--- 3. Las Vegas Bowl
--- 4. Holiday Bowl
--- 5. Sun Bowl
--- 6. LA Bowl
--- 7. Independence Bowl
A Pac-12 team could also be selected for one of the ESPN-operated bowl games.
