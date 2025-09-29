Breaking Down the Performances of the Four NFL Rookies from Cal
None of the four NFL rookies from Cal was taken in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL draft, but all four are making an impact in their first pro seasons. Two of them – Craig Woodson and Teddye Buchanan – are starters, while the other two – Nohl Williams and Marcus Harris – are putting up numbers.
Here’s is how each of the four did this week, and what each has done in the first four games of the season.
Craig Woodson, safety, New England Patriots
Fourth-round draft pick
This week: Woodson was in the starting lineup and had five tackles, including four solo stops, and two of his tackles were for losses. He also had one quarterback hurry in the Patriots’ 43-13 loss to the Panthers.
Woodson was on the field for 68 defensive plays, by far the most of any player. He was off the field for only one Panthers offensive play. Woodson also played 10 special teams plays for a total of 78 snaps, the most by a player from either team.
This season: Woodson has started all four games and has 23 tackles, which ranks third on the team. His 15 solo tackles rank second on the squad. He has recorded four tackles for loss, and only one Patriots player has more than that. Woodson also has one pass defensed.
Teddye Buchanan, wide side linebacker, Baltimore Ravens
Fourth-round draft pick
This week: Buchanan was a starter in Baltimore’s 37-20 loss to the Chiefs and recorded seven tackles, including three solo stops. He was on the field for 53 defensive plays and 16 special teams plays for a total of 69 plays, the third-most of any player in the game.
This season: Buchanan has been in the starting lineup each of the past three games after coming off the bench in the opener. He has 25 tackles, which rank third on the team.
Nohl Williams, cornerback, Kansas City Chiefs
Third-round draft pick
This week: Williams recorded three tackles, including two on defense and one on special teams, in the Chiefs 37-20 win over Baltimore. Williams was also credited with one pass defensed.
He was on the field for 33 plays, including 20 on defense and 13 on special teams.
This season: Williams has come off the bench in all four games, but has been getting considerable playing time. He has recorded eight tackles, and his three passes defensed are tied for the team lead, an impressive accomplishment considering his limited playing time.
Marcus Harris, cornerback, Tennessee Titana
Sixth-round draft pick
This week: Harris played only on special teams in the 26-0 loss to the Panthers, but he recorded his first two tackles of the season while playing 20 special teams snaps.
This season: Used almost exclusively on special teams, Harris played two plays on defense in the opener, but all of his other 74 snaps came on special teams. His two solo stops this week are his only tackles of the season.
