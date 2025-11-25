Cal Could Be Headed to the 50th State for Its Bowl Game
Cal will not have Justin Wilcox as its head coach when it plays in a bowl game for the third straight year this season, and it is still unclear which bowl the Golden Bears will play in this time.
It seems Cal’s most likely postseason destination is the Hawaii Bowl, because four of the nine experts we cite -- and perhaps the four most reliable experts -- project the Bears will be headed to Honolulu for that game the day before Christmas. And three of the four predict that Cal’s opponent in that game will be Hawaii, which plays its home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, site of the Hawaii Bowl.
That matchup would probably suit Cal interim head coach Nick Rolovich, because he was a standout quarterback at Hawaii, and also had success in his four seasons as the Rainbow Warriors head coach. Hawaii played in the Hawaii Bowl in three of his four seasons as its head coach.
It's not yet a slam dunk that Cal will play in the Hawaii Bowl as two of our college football experts predict that Cal will play in Independence Bowl and two others project the Bears will end up in the Frisco Bow.
By this time, bowl matchups usually are becoming clear, but the Bears are still in limbo. Cal (6-5) faces 25th-ranked SMU in Berkeley on Saturday in the Bears’ final regular-season game.
Interestingly, the Hawaii Bowl and Frisco Bowl are not among the six Pac-12-affliated bowls. Teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023, such as Cal, are still tied to the Pac-12-affilitated bowls, which are listed at the end of this report:
Here are the nine bowl projections for Cal:
Hawaii Bowl – Cal vs. Hawaii
Wednesday, December 24
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
5 p.m., ESPN
.
Hawaii Bowl – Cal vs. Hawaii
Wednesday, December 24
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
5 p.m., ESPN
.
Hawaii Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State
Wednesday, December 24
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
5 p.m., ESPN
.
The Athletic (Scott Dochterman)
Hawaii Bowl – Cal vs. Hawaii
Wednesday, December 24
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
5 p.m., ESPN
.
First Responder Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
Friday, December 26
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
8 p.m., ESPN
.
College Football News (Pete Fiutak)
Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Baylor
Tuesday, December 30
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
11 a.m., ESPN
.
Frisco Bowl – Cal vs. Texas State
Tuesday, December 23
Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)
6 p.m., ESPN
.
USA Today (Erick Smith)
Frisco Bowl – Cal vs. Texas State
Tuesday, December 23
Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)
6 p.m., ESPN
.
Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Kansas State
Tuesday, December 30
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
11 a.m., ESPN
.
Bowls that have tie-ins to the teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023, which includes Cal:
LA Bowl -- December 13, 6 p.m. Pacific time, SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California), ESPN
Independence Bowl – December 30, 11 a.m. Pacific time, Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana), ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl – December 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), ESPN
Sun Bowl – December 31, 11 a.m. Pacific time, Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas), CBS
Alamo Bowl – December 30, 6 p.m., Alamodome (San Antonio), ESPN
Holiday Bowl – January 2, 5 p.m., Pacific time, Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego), Fox