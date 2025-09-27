Cal at Boston College Game Thread
Cal will try to flush its road performance of a week ago and start the ACC schedule with a victory when it faces Boston College on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, MA.
The Bears (3-1, 0-0) come off a shocking 34-0 loss at San Diego State, their first shutout defeat since a 35-0 defeat at No. 12 Utah in 2019 when injuries forced them to start a third-string quarterback who’d never taken a college snap.
That was predictable. The Bears’ showing against the 14-point underdog Aztecs was wholly unexpected.
But if they can turn things around and beat the pass-happy Eagles, all will be forgotten. Cal and BC have squared off just once before, with the Eagles winning 21-15 at home back in 1986 — two months before current Bears coach Justin Wilcox was born.
Defensive tackle TJ Bollers talks in the video at the top of this story about the Bears' approach this week in the aftermath of the San Diego State game.
Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. PT and the game will be shown on the ACC Network.
PLAYER AVAILABILITY: The Bears will play without two starters on defense — edge Ryan McCulloch and safety Isaiah Crosby, both injured in the San Diego State game. Placekicker Abram Murray, who handled longer field goals and kickoffs through the first three games, will miss his second straight outing.
The Eagles, despite a bye last week, announced on their Thursday injury report that starting cornerbacks Amari Jackson and Syair Torrence will again be sidelined. Also out is one of the squad’s top wide receivers, Jaedn Skeete. Linebacker Daveon Crouch is listed as questionable.
COIN FLIP: Cal wins the toss and defers. The Bears will kick off to start the game and will get the ball to open the third quarter.
Pre-game reading:
You’ll find everything you need in our thorough game preview
Ron Rivera's message to the team
Cal's availability report for the BC game has at least one surprise
We asked a Boston College beat writer 5 Questions about Cal's next opponent
What did BC coach Bill O'Brien say about Cal QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele?
Cal's first conference road trip tops the week's slate of games in the ACC
One Cal defeat, even a bad one, doesn't deter those who project bowl matchups
Justin Wilcox discusses the tone this week after humbling loss