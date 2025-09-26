Cal's Ryan McCulloch, Isaiah Crosby Won't Play Against Boston College
Starting outside linebacker Ryan McCulloch and starting safety Isaiah Crosby will not play in the Bears' game at Boston College on Saturday afternoon. Cal kicker Abram Murray will also miss his second straight game this week.
All ACC teams are required to submit a player availability report two days before their scheduled football game, and players on list are indicated as either Out (no chance of playing) or Questionable (50-50 chance of playing) or Probable (75% chance of playing).
CAL PLAYER AVAILABILITY
OUT
DB Isaiah Crosby
OLB Ryan McCulloch
K Abram Murray
DL Tyson Ford
DB Toby Weydemuller
ILB Beckham Barney
OL Jojo Genova
OL Sam Bjerke
OL Lamar Robinson
TE Ben Marshall
PROBABLE
WR Mark Hmper
.
BOSTON COLLEGE PLAYER AVAILABILITY
OUT
WR Jaedn Skeete
WR Johnathan Montague Jr.
LB Jaylen Blackwell
DB Syair Torrance
DB Amari Jackson
WR Will Graves III
TE Danny Edgehille
QUESTIONABLE
LB Deveon Crouch
DB Njita Sinkala
DB Ashton McShane
LB Palaie Faoa
OL Jude Bowry
