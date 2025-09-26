Cal Sports Report

Cal's Ryan McCulloch, Isaiah Crosby Won't Play Against Boston College

Cal listed its player availability report on Thursday night, and two Bears starters McCulloch and Crosby are out. Several Boston College players are sidelined.

Starting outside linebacker Ryan McCulloch and starting safety Isaiah Crosby will not play in the Bears' game at Boston College on Saturday afternoon. Cal kicker Abram Murray will also miss his second straight game this week.

All ACC teams are required to submit a player availability report two days before their scheduled football game, and players on list are indicated as either Out (no chance of playing) or Questionable (50-50 chance of playing) or Probable (75% chance of playing).

CAL PLAYER AVAILABILITY

OUT

DB Isaiah Crosby

OLB Ryan McCulloch

K Abram Murray

DL Tyson Ford

DB Toby Weydemuller

ILB Beckham Barney

OL Jojo Genova

OL Sam Bjerke

OL Lamar Robinson

TE Ben Marshall

PROBABLE

WR Mark Hmper

BOSTON COLLEGE PLAYER AVAILABILITY

OUT

WR Jaedn Skeete

WR Johnathan Montague Jr.

LB Jaylen Blackwell

DB Syair Torrance

DB Amari Jackson

WR Will Graves III

TE Danny Edgehille

QUESTIONABLE

LB Deveon Crouch

DB Njita Sinkala

DB Ashton McShane

LB Palaie Faoa

OL Jude Bowry

