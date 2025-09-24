Cal Sports Report

Cal Bowl Projections: Experts Put Bears in a Bowl Despite Loss

All eight college football sites we cite still predict Cal will be a bowl game even though the Bears were unimpressive in a 34-0 loss to San Diego State

Jake Curtis

Cal lost to UNLV in last year's LA Bowl
Cal lost to UNLV in last year's LA Bowl / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite its humbling 34-0 loss to San Diego State, Cal (3-1) still looks like a bowl team. At least that’s the opinion of college football experts.

All eight of the reputable sites that projected bowl-game pairings this week predict that Cal will play in a postseason game. However, there is disagreement on which bowl will host the Bears and who their opponent would be.

Three of the eight sites we cited predict Cal will be in the LA Bowl, the same bowl Cal played in last season. USA Today’s Erick Smith and Kyle Bonagura of ESPN went so far as to project that UNLV will be Cal’s opponent in that game, and that would be a rematch of last season, when the Rebels beat Cal 24-13 in the 2024 LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

Two experts predict that Cal will wind up in the Las Vegas Bowl, and two others project that Cal will wind up in the Independence Bowl. One site put Cal in the First Responder Bowl.


Cal’s chances to land a bowl berth for the third straight season will be enhanced or reduced based on how the Bears do in their ACC opener this Saturday at Boston College (1-2). As of Tuesday, Boston College is 6.5-point favorite over Cal in that game.

It should be noted that teams that were members of the Pac-12 in 2023, such as Cal, are still tied to six Pac-12 bowl games this season because of contracts signed a few years ago. Cal is not tied to the ACC-affiliated bowls this season.

Here are the bowl projections for Cal this week from the eight experts. (all times are Pacific time.)

ESPN (Kyle Bonaura)

LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV

Saturday, December 13

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

6 p.m., ESPN

.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

Las Vegas Bowl – Cal vs. Nebraska

Wednesday, December 31

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

12:30 p.m., ESPN

.

CBS Sports (Brad Crawford)

LA Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State

Saturday, December 13

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

6 p.m., ESPN

.

USA Today (Erick Smith)

LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV

Saturday, December 13

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

6 p.m., ESPN

.

SI (Bryan Fischer)

First Responder Bowl – Cal vs. Texas-San Antonio

Friday, December 26

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

5 p.m., ESPN

.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Cincinnati

Tuesday, December 30

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

11 a.m., ESPN

.

College Football News (Pete Fiutak)

Las Vegas Bowl – Cal vs. Washington

Wednesday, December 31

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

12:30 p.m., ESPN

.

Pro Football Network

Independence Bowl – Cal vs. TCU

Tuesday, December 30

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

11 a.m., ESPN

.

Here are the bowls that have 2025 tie-ins to schools that were in the Pac-12 in 2023, which includes Cal:

LA Bowl -- December 13, 6 p.m. Pacific time, SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California), ESPN

Independence Bowl – December 30, noon Pacific time, Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana), ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl – December 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), ESPN

Sun Bowl – December 31, noon Pacific time, Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas), CBS

Alamo Bowl – December 30, 6 p.m., Alamodome (San Antonio), ESPN

Holiday Bowl – December 31, 11 a.m. Pacific time, Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego), Fox

Recent articles:

Justin Wilcox discusses the tone this week after humbling loss

Justin Wilcox generally supports ACC football scheduling changes

Four former Cal players reach NFL benchmarks this week

What we've learned about Cal football after 4 games and what we still don't know

Kickoff time set for Duke's Oct. 4 visit to Memorial Stadium

Cal a slight underdog in its Saturday visit to Boston College

Published
Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

Home/Football