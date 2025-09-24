Cal Bowl Projections: Experts Put Bears in a Bowl Despite Loss
Despite its humbling 34-0 loss to San Diego State, Cal (3-1) still looks like a bowl team. At least that’s the opinion of college football experts.
All eight of the reputable sites that projected bowl-game pairings this week predict that Cal will play in a postseason game. However, there is disagreement on which bowl will host the Bears and who their opponent would be.
Three of the eight sites we cited predict Cal will be in the LA Bowl, the same bowl Cal played in last season. USA Today’s Erick Smith and Kyle Bonagura of ESPN went so far as to project that UNLV will be Cal’s opponent in that game, and that would be a rematch of last season, when the Rebels beat Cal 24-13 in the 2024 LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.
Two experts predict that Cal will wind up in the Las Vegas Bowl, and two others project that Cal will wind up in the Independence Bowl. One site put Cal in the First Responder Bowl.
Cal’s chances to land a bowl berth for the third straight season will be enhanced or reduced based on how the Bears do in their ACC opener this Saturday at Boston College (1-2). As of Tuesday, Boston College is 6.5-point favorite over Cal in that game.
It should be noted that teams that were members of the Pac-12 in 2023, such as Cal, are still tied to six Pac-12 bowl games this season because of contracts signed a few years ago. Cal is not tied to the ACC-affiliated bowls this season.
Here are the bowl projections for Cal this week from the eight experts. (all times are Pacific time.)
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
Saturday, December 13
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
6 p.m., ESPN
.
Las Vegas Bowl – Cal vs. Nebraska
Wednesday, December 31
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
12:30 p.m., ESPN
.
LA Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State
Saturday, December 13
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
6 p.m., ESPN
.
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
Saturday, December 13
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
6 p.m., ESPN
.
First Responder Bowl – Cal vs. Texas-San Antonio
Friday, December 26
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
5 p.m., ESPN
.
Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Cincinnati
Tuesday, December 30
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
11 a.m., ESPN
.
College Football News (Pete Fiutak)
Las Vegas Bowl – Cal vs. Washington
Wednesday, December 31
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
12:30 p.m., ESPN
.
Independence Bowl – Cal vs. TCU
Tuesday, December 30
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
11 a.m., ESPN
.
Here are the bowls that have 2025 tie-ins to schools that were in the Pac-12 in 2023, which includes Cal:
LA Bowl -- December 13, 6 p.m. Pacific time, SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California), ESPN
Independence Bowl – December 30, noon Pacific time, Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana), ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl – December 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), ESPN
Sun Bowl – December 31, noon Pacific time, Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas), CBS
Alamo Bowl – December 30, 6 p.m., Alamodome (San Antonio), ESPN
Holiday Bowl – December 31, 11 a.m. Pacific time, Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego), Fox
Recent articles:
Justin Wilcox discusses the tone this week after humbling loss
Justin Wilcox generally supports ACC football scheduling changes
Four former Cal players reach NFL benchmarks this week
What we've learned about Cal football after 4 games and what we still don't know
Kickoff time set for Duke's Oct. 4 visit to Memorial Stadium
Cal a slight underdog in its Saturday visit to Boston College