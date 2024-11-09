Cal at Wake Forest Game Thread: Bears Chase Elusive ACC Victory
Cal takes its fifth shot at winning for the first time in the Atlantic Coast Conference when it faces Wake Forest tonight at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC.
The Bears (4-4, 0-4) and Demon Deacons (4-4, 2-2) both are coming off byes. Prior to that, Cal crushed Oregon State 44-7 in non-conference play to snap a four-game losing streak, and Wake won two in a row.
Cal is a 7.5-point favorite in its first-ever meeting with Wake.
A victory would move Cal one big step closer to bowl eligibility for the second year in a row. The Bears need six wins to reach the post season. After this game, Cal plays at home vs. Syracuse and Stanford, then closes the regular season at SMU.
Stay with us throughout the evening for in-game updates.
Update: WR Tobias Merriweather, who has yet to play this season after transferring from Notre Dame, may see limited action tonight.
Coin flip: Wake wins the toss and will kickoff.
10:03 1st Q: Derek Morris converts a 29-yard field goal, but Cal missed a great chance for more. Jaydn Ott scored on a fourth-and-goal play from the 1 but the play was nullified by a holding call on TE Jeffrey Johnson. Fernando Mendoza was 5 for 7 for 44 yards on the 12-play, 64-yard drive. WR Tobias Merriweather saw his first action of the season and caught a 10-yard pass to the 6-yard line. Cal 3, Wake Forest 0.
9:54 1st Q: Hunter Barth pries the ball loose from KO return man Demond Claiborne at the 19-yard line and Miles Williams picks up the loose ball and runs 16 yard untouched for the TD. Ten points in 9 seconds. Cal 10, Wake Forest 0.
3:49 1st Q: Mendoza's first interception in four games sets up Wake for its first score of the game. Nick Andersen returned the pick 30 yards to the Cal 30 and QB Hank Bachmeier immediately completed a 19-yard pass to the 11. Four running plays later, Claiborne piles in from the 1-yard line. Cal 10, Wake Forest 7.
