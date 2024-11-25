Cal, CFP Bowl Projections: Experts Expect Cal to Be in the LA Bowl
The experts have spoken again, and it’s nearly unanimous this time that they expect Cal to play in the LA Bowl on December 18 and face UNLV of the Mountain West Conference.
At least that’s opinion of nine of the 10 college football experts we cited who made projections for bowl pairings and College Football Playoff berths.
One site – The Sporting News – predicts Cal will wind up in the Holiday Bowl and will face Texas Tech, the same team the Golden Bears faced in last year’s postseason, in the Independence Bowl. For Cal to wind up in the Holiday Bowl, the Bears would probably need to beat SMU on Saturday in Dallas.
The other nine sites – ESPN (Kyle Bonagura), ESPN (Mark Schlabach), CBS Sports, The Sporting News, USA Today, Athlon Sports, Action Network, 247 Sports, College Football News and College Football Network – all predict that Cal will play UNLV in what is officially called the Art of Sport LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk. It pits the No. 5 Pac-12 team against the No. 1 Mountain West team, which at this point is predicted to be UNLV after CFP-bound Boise State. Remember, 2023 members of the Pac-12 will play in Pac-12-affiliated bowl games this season. (The pecking order of Pac-12-affiliated bowls is listed at the end of this article.)
As far as the College Football Playoff is concerned, all 10 sites predict that two ACC teams – Miami and SMU – will be among the 12 teams selected for the postseason national championship tournament. It’s the first time in several weeks that more than one ACC team is predicted to make the 12-team field.
Nine of the 10 sites project that Miami will be one of the four teams that will get a first-round bye with SMU barely making the field and forced to play a first-round game on the road. For that scenario to transpire, SMU and Miami probably would have to win this week, and then Miami would have to beat SMU in the ACC championship game, although nothing is certain.
One site, 247 Sports, projects that SMU will get a top-four seed and Miami would be forced to play a first-round game.
The latest CFP rankings will be released on Tuesday, and then again the following Tuesday. The final College Football Playoff rankings and 12-team CFP field will be announced on Sunday, December 8. The bowl pairings will be announced the same day.
Here are the Cal bowl projections and the College Football Playoff projections from 10 reputable sites:
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Texas
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Boise State
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Notre Dame
No. 7 – Penn State
No. 8 – Georgia
No. 9 – Indiana
No. 10 – Tennessee
No. 11 – SMU
No. 12 – Arizona State
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Miami
No. 3 – Georgia
No. 4 – Boise State
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Notre Dame
No. 7 – Penn State
No. 8 – Texas
No. 9 – Tennessee
No. 10 – Indiana
No. 11 – Arizona State
No. 12 -- SMU
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Ohio State
No. 2 – Georgia
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Boise State
First Round
No. 5 – Oregon
No. 6 – Texas
No. 7 – Penn State
No. 8 – Notre Dame
No. 9 – Indiana
No. 10 – Tennessee
No. 11 – SMU
No. 12 – Arizona State
The Sporting News (Bill Bender)
Cal Bowl
Holiday Bowl – Cal vs. Texas Tech
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Texas
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Arizona State
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Penn State
No. 7 – Notre Dame
No. 8 – Georgia
No. 9 – Indiana
No. 10 – Tennessee
No. 11 – SMU
No. 12 – Boise State
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Georgia
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Boise State
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Texas
No. 7 – Penn State
No. 8 – Notre Dame
No. 9 – Indiana
No. 10 – Tennessee
No. 11 – SMU
No. 12 – Arizona State
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Ohio State
No. 2 – Georgia
No. 3 – SMU
No. 4 – Boise State
First Round
No. 5 – Oregon
No. 6 – Texas
No. 7 – Notre Dame
No. 8 – Penn State
No. 9 – Indiana
No. 10 – Tennessee
No. 11 – Miami
No. 12 – Arizona State
Action Network (Brett McMurphy)
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Georgia
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Arizona State
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Notre Dame
No. 7 – Texas
No. 8 – Penn State
No. 9 – Tennessee
No. 10 – Indiana
No. 11 – SMU
No. 12 – Boise State
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
Oregon
Georgia
Miami
Arizona State
First Round
Ohio State
Texas
Penn State
Notre Dame
Indiana
Tennessee
SMU
Boise State
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Ohio State
No. 2 – Georgia
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Arizona State
First Round
No. 5 – Oregon
No. 6 – Notre Dame
No. 7 – Penn State
No. 8 – Indiana
No. 9 – Tennessee
No. 10 – Boise State
No. 11 – Texas
No. 12 -- SMU
The College Football Network (Oliver Hodgkinson)
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Texas
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Boise State
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Notre Dame
No. 7 – Penn State
No. 8 – Georgia
No. 9 – Tennessee
No. 10 – SMU
No. 11 – Indiana
No. 12 – Arizona State
2024 pecking order of Pac-12-affliated bowls, which applies to teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023
College Football Playoff
Alamo Bowl (December 28, San Antonio)
Holiday Bowl (December 27, San Diego)
Las Vegas Bowl (December 27, Allegiant Stadium)
Sun Bowl (December 31, El Paso, Texas)
LA Bowl (December 18, SoFi Stadium)
Independence Bowl (December 28, Shreveport, Louisiana)
ESPN bowl pool
