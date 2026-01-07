Cal Safety Isaiah Crosby Says He Is Staying at Cal

Isaiah Crosby, who was a starting safety for Cal this season before suffering a season-ending injury in the fourth game, announced on social media recently that he is staying at Cal for the 2026 season.

Crosby is the sixth Cal player who has announced that he is staying at Cal and won’t enter the transfer portal. The others are tight end Mason Mini, defensive lineman Nate Burrell, outside linebacker Jayden Wayne, wide receiver Mark Hamper, and defensive lineman Derek Wilkins.

Burrell withdrew from the transfer portal after entering it, and Cal quarterback Devin Brown and inside linebacker Cade Uluave have entered the transfer portal, but have said they have not ruled out returning to Cal.

Despite his short season, Crosby had 24 tackles, including one tackle for loss, and three pass breakups.

He was listed as a redshirt junior this season so he has at least one more season of eligibility, but might be granted a medical redshirt for his limited playing time in 2025, which would give him two more years.

He came to Cal after spending two seasons at Trinity Valley Community College.

In his first season at Cal in 2024, Crosby played in five games, including one start, and recorded three tackles. He also returned three punts for 34 yards.

Players can enter the transfer portal until January 15, and once they are in the portal they can commit to another school at any time, even if it is outside the portal window.

