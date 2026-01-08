Cal Reportedly Set to Hire Sacramento State DL Coach Eddy McGilvra
In this story:
Cal is expected to hire Sacramento State defensive line coach Eddy McGilvra to the Golden Bears coaching staff under new head coach Tosh Lupoi, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.
However, it’s unclear what coaching role McGilvra would have with the Golden Bears if he is hired as reported.
Darrion Daniels, who has been a defensive analyst at Oregon the past two seasons, has already been named Cal’s defensive line coach and pass-rush specialist.
McGilvra’s specialty is teaching pass-rush techniques, and he has worked with a lot of NFL players in that regard.
He helped Sacramento State record 38 sacks this season, and that ranked sixth in the nation among FCS schools.
He has spent just one year on the staff at Sacramento State, an FCS school that finished with a 9-4 record.
Before that McGilvra was on the coaching staff of two junior college programs. From 2019 to 2024, he was the defensive line coach at College of the Canyons, and he was the defensive line and special teams coach at at Moorpark Junior College from 2015 to 2017.
Recent articles:
Cal; adds UC Davis transfer RB Carter Vargas
UTEP transfer RB Ashten Emory commits to Cal
Cal transfer OLB TJ Bush commits to Minnesota
All-Mountain West TE from New Mexico signs with Cal
Cal finds a running back at Washington
Cal transfer LB Luke Ferrelli commits to Clemson
Starting O-lineman enters the transfer portal
Cal adds Oregon defensive back transfer Kingston Lopa
Cal lands standout receiver from Rutgers
Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.