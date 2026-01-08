Cal Reportedly Set to Hire Sacramento State DL Coach Eddy McGilvra

Cal is expected to hire Sacramento State defensive line coach Eddy McGilvra to the Golden Bears coaching staff under new head coach Tosh Lupoi, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

However, it’s unclear what coaching role McGilvra would have with the Golden Bears if he is hired as reported.

Darrion Daniels, who has been a defensive analyst at Oregon the past two seasons, has already been named Cal’s defensive line coach and pass-rush specialist.

Cal is set to hire ex-Sacramento State defensive line coach Eddy McGilvra, a source tells @CBSSports.



Was key in Sac ranking sixth in the FCS in sacks in 2025. Is also well-known for his work as a private DL coach with NFL clients like Laiatu Latu, Mason Graham and Jared Verse. pic.twitter.com/st657UVhqg — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 7, 2026

McGilvra’s specialty is teaching pass-rush techniques, and he has worked with a lot of NFL players in that regard.

He helped Sacramento State record 38 sacks this season, and that ranked sixth in the nation among FCS schools.

He has spent just one year on the staff at Sacramento State, an FCS school that finished with a 9-4 record.

Before that McGilvra was on the coaching staff of two junior college programs. From 2019 to 2024, he was the defensive line coach at College of the Canyons, and he was the defensive line and special teams coach at at Moorpark Junior College from 2015 to 2017.

