Cal, CFP Bowl Projections: Golden Bears in Postseason Limbo
College football bowl experts aren’t quite sure whether Cal will get a bowl berth or not. Five of the seven sites we cited predict that Cal will land in a bowl game, most likely the LA Bowl, but the other two project that the Bers will not get to a bowl game
.Cal is 3-3 and riding a three-game losing streak heading into Saturday's home game against North Carolina State, a game the Golden Bears are favored to win.
(Remember, teams that were members of the Pac-12 in 2023 will go to Pac-12-affiliated bowls this year.)
Regarding the College Football Playoff, six of our seven experts project that two ACC teams will get a berth in the 12-team playoff. All seven predict that Clemson will land in the CFP, with one (College Football News) predicting the Tigers will be one of the top four seeds and earn a first-round bye into the quarterfinals.
Six of the seven sites predict that Miami will be one of the 12 teams in the College Football play, and five of them project that the Hurricanes will be one of the top four seeds. College Football News projects that Miami won’t make it to the CFP.
It should be noted that some of the sites project how the College Football Playoff would look if the selections were made today, while others are predicting what the field will be when the regular season is over.
Here are the bowl projections from seven reputable sites:
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Texas
No. 2 – Oregon
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Boise State
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Penn State
No. 7 – Georgia
No. 8 – Alabama
No. 9 – BYU
No. 10 – Iowa State
No. 11 – Clemson
No. 12 – Notre Dame
.
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Texas
No. 2 – Oregon
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 -- BYU
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Georgia
No. 7 – Penn State
No. 8 – Clemson
No. 9 – Alabama
No. 10 – Iowa State
No. 11 – Notre Dame
No. 12 – Boise State
.
Cal Bowl
No Cal bowl (Arizona in LA Bowl, Oregon State in Independence Bowl)
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Texas
No. 2 – Ohio State
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Iowa State
First Round
No. 5 – Oregon
No. 6 – Alabama
No. 7 – Georgia
No. 8 – Penn State
No. 9 – BYU
No. 10 – Clemson
No. 11 – Texas A&M
No. 12 – Boise State
.
Action Network (Brett McMurphy)
Cal Bowl
No Cal bowl (Utah in LA Bowl, Washington State in Independence Bowl)
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Texas
No. 2 – Oregon
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Iowa State
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Georgia
No. 7 – Penn State
No. 8 – Clemson
No. 9 – LSU
No. 10 – Texas A&M
No. 11 – BYU
No. 12 -- Army
.
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Texas
No. 2 – Oregon
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Kansas State
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Georgia
No. 7 – Penn State
No. 8 – Alabama
No. 9 – Clemson
No. 10 – LSU
No. 11 – Notre Dame
No. 12 – Boise State
.
Cal Bowl
Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Arizona
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Ohio State
No. 2 – Georgia
No. 3 – Clemson
No. 4 -- BYU
First Round
No. 5 – Oregon
No. 6 – Penn State
No. 7 – Notre Dame
No. 8 – Texas A&M
No. 9 – Texas
No. 10 – Tennessee
No. 11 – Alabama
No. 12 – Boise State
.
Cal Bowl
Sun Bowl – Cal vs. Arizona
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Texas
No. 2 – Ohio State
No. 3 – Clemson
No. 4 -- BYU
First Round
No. 5 – Oregon
No. 6 – Miami
No. 7 – Georgia
No. 8 – Penn State
No. 9 – Texas A&M
No. 10 – Notre Dame
No. 11 – Alabama
No. 12 – Notre Dame
.
2024 pecking order of Pac-12-affliated bowls, which applies to teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023
College Football Playoff
Alamo Bowl (December 28, San Antonio)
Holiday Bowl (December 27, San Diego)
Las Vegas Bowl (December 27, Allegiant Stadium)
Sun Bowl (December 31, El Paso, Texas)
LA Bowl (December 18, SoFi Stadium)
Independence Bowl (December 28, Shreveport, Louisiana)
ESPN bowl pool
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport
.