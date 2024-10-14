Cal Sports Report

Cal, CFP Bowl Projections: Golden Bears in Postseason Limbo

Two ACC teams -- Clemson and Miami -- are proedicted to be in the 12-team College Football Playoff

Jake Curtis

Jaivian Thomas (25) was Cal's leading rusher against Pitt
Jaivian Thomas (25) was Cal's leading rusher against Pitt / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
College football bowl experts aren’t quite sure whether Cal will get a bowl berth or not.  Five of the seven sites we cited predict that Cal will land in a bowl game, most likely the LA Bowl, but the other two project that the Bers will not get to a bowl game

.Cal is 3-3 and riding a three-game losing streak heading into Saturday's home game against North Carolina State, a game the Golden Bears are favored to win.

(Remember, teams that were members of the Pac-12 in 2023 will go to Pac-12-affiliated bowls this year.)

Regarding the College Football Playoff, six of our seven experts project that two ACC teams will get a berth in the 12-team playoff.  All seven predict that Clemson will land in the CFP, with one (College Football News) predicting the Tigers will be one of the top four seeds and earn a first-round bye into the quarterfinals. 

Six of the seven sites predict that Miami will be one of the 12 teams in the College Football play, and five of them project that the Hurricanes will be one of the top four seeds.  College Football News projects that Miami won’t make it to the CFP.

It should be noted that some of the sites project how the College Football Playoff would look if the selections were made today, while others are predicting what the field will be when the regular season is over.

Here are the bowl projections from seven reputable sites:

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

Cal Bowl

LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV

College Football Playoff

First-Round Byes

No. 1 – Texas

No. 2 – Oregon

No. 3 – Miami

No. 4 – Boise State

First Round

No. 5 – Ohio State

No. 6 – Penn State

No. 7 – Georgia

No. 8 – Alabama

No. 9 – BYU

No. 10 – Iowa State

No. 11 – Clemson

No. 12 – Notre Dame

ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

Cal Bowl

LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV

College Football Playoff

First-Round Byes

No. 1 – Texas

No. 2 – Oregon

No. 3 – Miami

No. 4 -- BYU

First Round

No. 5 – Ohio State

No. 6 – Georgia

No. 7 – Penn State

No. 8 – Clemson

No. 9 – Alabama

No. 10 – Iowa State

No. 11 – Notre Dame

No. 12 – Boise State

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

Cal Bowl

No Cal bowl (Arizona in LA Bowl, Oregon State in Independence Bowl)

College Football Playoff

First-Round Byes

No. 1 – Texas

No. 2 – Ohio State

No. 3 – Miami

No. 4 – Iowa State

First Round

No. 5 – Oregon

No. 6 – Alabama

No. 7 – Georgia

No. 8 – Penn State

No. 9 – BYU

No. 10 – Clemson

No. 11 – Texas A&M

No. 12 – Boise State

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

Cal Bowl

No Cal bowl (Utah in LA Bowl, Washington State in Independence Bowl)

College Football Playoff

First-Round Byes

No. 1 – Texas

No. 2 – Oregon

No. 3 – Miami

No. 4 – Iowa State

First Round

No. 5 – Ohio State

No. 6 – Georgia

No. 7 – Penn State

No. 8 – Clemson

No. 9 – LSU

No. 10 – Texas A&M

No. 11 – BYU

No. 12 -- Army

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

Cal Bowl

LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV

College Football Playoff

First-Round Byes

No. 1 – Texas

No. 2 – Oregon

No. 3 – Miami

No. 4 – Kansas State

First Round

No. 5 – Ohio State

No. 6 – Georgia

No. 7 – Penn State

No. 8 – Alabama

No. 9 – Clemson

No. 10 – LSU

No. 11 – Notre Dame

No. 12 – Boise State

College Football News

Cal Bowl

Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Arizona

College Football Playoff

First-Round Byes

No. 1 – Ohio State

No. 2 – Georgia

No. 3 – Clemson

No. 4 -- BYU

First Round

No. 5 – Oregon

No. 6 – Penn State

No. 7 – Notre Dame

No. 8 – Texas A&M

No. 9 – Texas

No. 10 – Tennessee

No. 11 – Alabama

No. 12 – Boise State

247 Sports (Brad Crawford)

Cal Bowl

Sun Bowl – Cal vs. Arizona

College Football Playoff

First-Round Byes

No. 1 – Texas

No. 2 – Ohio State

No. 3 – Clemson

No. 4 -- BYU

First Round

No. 5 – Oregon

No. 6 – Miami

No. 7 – Georgia

No. 8 – Penn State

No. 9 – Texas A&M

No. 10 – Notre Dame

No. 11 – Alabama

No. 12 – Notre Dame

2024 pecking order of Pac-12-affliated bowls, which applies to teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023

College Football Playoff

Alamo Bowl (December 28, San Antonio)

Holiday Bowl (December 27, San Diego)

Las Vegas Bowl (December 27, Allegiant Stadium)

Sun Bowl (December 31, El Paso, Texas)

LA Bowl (December 18, SoFi Stadium)

Independence Bowl (December 28, Shreveport, Louisiana)

ESPN bowl pool

Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

