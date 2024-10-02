Cal, CFP Bowl Projections: Golden Bears No Longer a Unanimous Bowl Team
For the first time this season, the college football experts we cite were not unanimous in the belief that Cal will wind up with a bowl berth.
Eight of the 10 experts we cited did have the Golden Bears in a bowl game, with a berth in the LA Bowl being the destination most of them predicted.
However, USA Today (Erick Smith) and Action Network (Brett McMurphy) left Cal out their bowl projections. Through the first four weeks, Cal was projected to be in a bowl by every reputable bowl-projection site.
(Remember, teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023 will go to Pac-12-affiliated bowl this year.)
Cal is 3-1 heading into Saturday night's home game against No. 8 Miami. The Golden Bears had a bye last week but nevertheless fell out of the bowl picture on two sites in the meantime.
As far as the projection of which 12 teams will be in the College Football Playoff, three schools – Texas, Alabama and Ohio State – were predicted to be the No. 1 seed by at least one of our experts.
Of the eight experts who numbered the top 12 seeds, three put Texas at No. 1, three had Alabama at No. 1 and two placed Ohio State at No. 1. Not a single school was placed among the four schools with first-round byes by all nine sites that made that projection. Miami, of the ACC, and Ohio State, of the Big Ten, were each placed among the top four in eight of nine sites.
One other ACC school, Clemson, was projected to make the 12-team CFP in eight of the nine sites, and the Tigers were predicted to be one of the four teams with first-round byes by one site, College Football News.
Cal bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State
College Football Playoff
First-round byes
No. 1 – Texas
No. 2 – Ohio State
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – BYU
First round
No. 5 – Alabama
No. 6 – Tennessee
No. 7 – Oregon
No. 8 – Georgia
No. 9 – Penn State
No. 10 – Michigan
No. 11 – Clemson
No. 12 – James Madison
Cal bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State
College Football Playoff
First-round byes
No. 1 – Alabama
No. 2 – Ohio State
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Kansas State
First round
No. 5 – Texas
No. 6 – Georgia
No. 7 – Tennessee
No. 8 – Oregon
No. 9 – Penn State
No. 10 – Clemson
No. 11 – Missouri
No. 12 -- UNLV
Cal bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-round byes
No. 1 – Texas
No. 2 – Ohio State
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Utah
First round
No. 5 – Alabama
No. 6 – Oregon
No. 7 – Georgia
No. 8 – Iowa State
No. 9 – Penn State
No. 10 – Michigan
No. 11 – Clemson
No. 12 – Boise State
Cal bowl
No bowl for Cal (Arizona in the LA Bowl, and Washington State in the Independence Bowl)
College Football Playoff
First-round byes
Kansas State
Alabama
Ohio State
Miami
First round
Texas
Oregon
Georgia
Penn State
Tennessee
Clemson
Iowa State
UNLV
Action Network (Brett McMurphy)
Cal bowl
No bowl for Cal (Washington State in LA Bowl, Oregon State in Independence Bowl)
College Football Playoff
First-round byes
No. 1 – Alabama
No. 2 – Ohio State
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Iowa State
First round
No. 5 – Georgia
No. 6 – Texas
No. 7 – Tennessee
No. 8 – Penn State
No. 9 – Oregon
No. 10 – Clemson
No. 11 – USC
No. 12 -- UNLV
Cal bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-round byes
No. 1 – Alabama
No. 2 – Ohio State
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Kansas State
First round
No. 5 – Texas
No. 6 – Tennessee
No. 7 – Georgia
No. 8 – Oregon
No. 9 – Penn State
No. 10 – Missouri
No. 11 – Michigan
No. 12 – Boise State
Cal bowl
Independence Bowl – Cal vs. UCF
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Ohio State
No. 2 – Georgia
No. 3 – Clemson
No. 4 -- Utah
First round
No. 5 – Alabama
No. 6 – Notre Dame
No. 7 – Texas
No. 8 – Michigan
No. 9 – Tennessee
No. 10 – USC
No. 11 – Penn State
No. 12 – Boise State
Cal bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State
College Football Playoff
First-round byes
No. 1 – Ohio State
No. 2 – Alabama
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 -- BYU
First round
No. 5 – Texas
No. 6 – Tennessee
No. 7 – Oregon
No. 8 – Georgia
No. 9 – Penn State
No. 10 – Clemson
No. 11 – Iowa State
No. 12 – James Madison
Bleacher Report (David Kenyon)
Cal bowl
Gasparilla Bowl – Cal vs. Maryland
College Football Playoff
First-round byes
No. 1 – Texas
No. 2 – Oregon
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Iowa State
First round
No. 5 – Alabama
No. 6 – Ohio State
No. 7 – Georgia
No. 8 – Tennessee
No. 9 – Clemson
No. 10 – Penn State
No. 11 – Mississippi
No. 12 – Boise State
San Jose Mercury-News (Jon Wilner)
(2023 representatives only)
Cal bowl
LA Bowl – Cal. With this comment: If the Bears (3-1) beat Miami this week, we will entertain the possibility of a berth in the Alamo, Holiday or Las Vegas bowls. At that point, the Hotline will immediately begin preparations for the apocalypse.
College Football Playoff
Utah
Oregon
2024 pecking order of Pac-12-affliated bowls, which applies to teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023
College Football Playoff
Alamo Bowl (December 28, San Antonio)
Holiday Bowl (December 27, San Diego)
Las Vegas Bowl (December 27, Allegiant Stadium)
Sun Bowl (December 31, El Paso, Texas)
LA Bowl (December 18, SoFi Stadium)
Independence Bowl (December 28, Shreveport, Louisiana)
