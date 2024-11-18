Cal, CFP Bowl Projections: Most Experts Say Cal Headed to LA Bowl
Cal's loss to Syracuse on Saturday did not hurt the Bears' chances of getting to a bowl game very much. At least that is the opinion of the eight experts we cited who projected pairings for all the bowl games.
Last week, every site projected Cal would get to a bowl game. This week, all but one site predicted the Bears would earn a postseason berth. Of the seven experts that projected Cal would get to a bowl, five of them predicted that Cal would land in the LA Bowl, and most of them predicted that UNLV would be the Bears' opponent in that game.
One site (CBS Sports) projected that Cal will go to the Sun Bowl, another site (College Football News) suggests Cal will be in the Sun Bowl, and one expert (The Sporting News) does not expect the Bears to land in any bowl.
Cal is 5-5 so it needs to win one of its two remaining game, against Stanford and SMU, to become bowl-eligible. There is an outside chance that Cal could earn a bowl berth with just five wins if there are not enough bowl-eligible teams to fill all the bowl vacancies.
(Remember, teams that were Pac-12 members in 2023 will be assigned to Pac-12-affiliated bowls this season. A pecking order of Pac-12-affiliated bowls appears at the end of this article.)
As for the College Football Playoff projections, all 10 of the experts we cited who predict the 12-team CFP field have just one ACC team in the field. Nine of the experts believe that Miami will be the ACC representative and will get a top-four seed to earn a first-round bye in the CFP. One site (College Football News) projects that Clemson will be the ACC's CFP representative but will only get a No. 12 seed and would not get a first-round bye.
Interesingly, none of the sites projects that SMU, which is alone in first place in the ACC, will get the conference's berth in the College Football Playpoff.
Here are the eight sites that project Cal's bowl destination and the College Football Playoff qualifiers, plus two more sites that project only the 12-team College Football Playoff field:
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Texas
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Boise State
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Penn State
No. 7 – Indiana
No. 8 – Notre Dame
No. 9 – Alabama
No. 10 – Mississippi
No. 11 – Georgia
No. 12 -- BYU
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. Colorado State
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Texas
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 -- Colorado
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Indiana
No. 7 – Penn State
No. 8 – Alabama
No. 9 – Mississippi
No. 10 – Georgia
No. 11 – Notre Dame
No. 12 – Boise State
Cal Bowl
Sun Bowl – Cal vs. Duke
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Ohio State
No. 2 – Alabama
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Boise State
First Round
No. 5 – Oregon
No. 6 – Penn State
No. 7 – Georgia
No. 8 – Texas
No. 9 – Indiana
No. 10 – Notre Dame
No. 11 – Tennessee
No. 12 -- Colorado
The Sporting News (Bill Bender)
Cal Bowl
No Cal bowl (Oregon State in LA Bowl, Washington in Independence Bowl)
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Texas
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 -- BYU
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Penn State
No. 7 – Indiana
No. 8 – Notre Dame
No. 9 – Alabama
No. 10 – Mississippi
No. 11 – Georgia
No. 12 – Boise State
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Texas
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 -- Colorado
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Penn State
No. 7 – Notre Dame
No. 8 – Alabama
No. 9 – Mississippi
No. 10 – Georgia
No. 11 – Indiana
No. 12 – Boise State
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Ohio State
No. 2 – Texas
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 -- Colorado
First Round
No. 5 – Oregon
No. 6 – Notre Dame
No. 7 – Indiana
No. 8 – Mississippi
No. 9 – Penn State
No. 10 – Georgia
No. 11 – Alabama
No. 12 – Boise State
Action Network (Brett McMurphy)
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Texas
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 -- Colorado
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Penn State
No. 7 – Notre Dame
No. 8 – Alabama
No. 9 – Mississippi
No. 10 – Georgia
No. 11 – Indiana
No. 12 – Boise State
Cal Bowl
Las Vegas Bowl – Cal vs. Arkansas
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Ohio State
No. 2 – Alabama
No. 3 – Colorado
No. 4 – Boise State
First Round
No. 5 – Oregon
No. 6 – Penn State
No. 7 – Notre Dame
No. 8 – Indiana
No. 9 – Mississippi
No. 10 – Georgia
No. 11 – Texas A&M
No. 12 -- Clemson
(College Football Playoff projections only, based on metrics and algorithms)
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Texas
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Colorado
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Penn State
No. 7 – Georgia
No. 8 – Indiana
No. 9 – Notre Dame
No. 10 – Mississippi
No. 11 – Alabama
No. 12 – Boise State
(College Football Playoff projections only)
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Ohio State
No. 2 – Alabama
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Colorado
First Round
No. 5 – Oregon
No. 6 – Penn State
No. 7 – Georgia
No. 8 – Texas
No. 9 – Notre Dame
No. 10 – Indiana
No. 11 – Mississippi
No. 12 – Boise State
2024 pecking order of Pac-12-affliated bowls, which applies to teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023
College Football Playoff
Alamo Bowl (December 28, San Antonio)
Holiday Bowl (December 27, San Diego)
Las Vegas Bowl (December 27, Allegiant Stadium)
Sun Bowl (December 31, El Paso, Texas)
LA Bowl (December 18, SoFi Stadium)
Independence Bowl (December 28, Shreveport, Louisiana)
ESPN bowl pool
