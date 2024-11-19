SI

College Football Bowl Projections After Week 12

Boise State rises while a surging Arizona State throws a wrinkle in the picture.

Patrick Andres

Ashton Jeanty runs the ball during No. 12 Boise State's 28–21 win over Nevada on Nov. 9, 2024.
Ashton Jeanty runs the ball during No. 12 Boise State's 28–21 win over Nevada on Nov. 9, 2024. / Brian Losness-Imagn Images

If you came of age during the late 2000s and early 2010s—the heyday of the BCS and the spread revolution—there is something comforting about seeing Boise State in a comfortable position late in the season.

Entering Saturday, the Broncos were already poised to become the second Group of Five team to appear in the College Football Playoff. With Kansas's upset of BYU, however, Boise State has moved into position for a first-round bye in our weekly bowl projections—and a return to the site of their most famous victory.

The Broncos aren't the only mover and shaker in this week's projections. Arizona State—thanks to a big win over Kansas State—is holding down both the Big 12's and the Pac-12's residual Alamo Bowl slot at the moment, forcing the Sun Devils to play an unusual, unlikely opponent.

Here's our view of the bowl picture as it stands based on the AP Poll and College Football Reference's Simple Rating System, with commentary to follow.

Post-Week 12 Bowl Projections For the 2024 College Football Season

GAME

LOCATION

DATE

PROJECTED MATCHUP

Celebration Bowl

Atlanta

Dec. 14

Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Dec. 14

Western Michigan vs. South Alabama

Frisco Bowl

Frisco, Texas

Dec. 17

Western Kentucky vs. Texas State

Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton, Fla.

Dec. 18

Miami-Ohio vs. Arkansas State

LA Bowl

Inglewood, Calif.

Dec. 18

UNLV vs. California

New Orleans Bowl

New Orleans

Dec. 19

James Madison vs. Liberty

Cure Bowl

Orlando

Dec. 20

North Texas vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

Gasparilla Bowl

Tampa

Dec. 20

East Carolina vs. Jacksonville State

College Football Playoff First Round—Game 1

Bloomington, Ind.

Dec. 20

No. 10 Georgia at No. 7 Indiana

College Football Playoff First Round—Game 2

University Park, Pa.

Dec. 21

No. 11 Ole Miss at No. 6 Penn State

College Football Playoff First Round—Game 3

Columbus

Dec. 21

No. 12 BYU at No. 5 Ohio State

College Football Playoff First Round—Game 4

South Bend, Ind.

Dec. 21

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Notre Dame

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Conway, S.C.

Dec. 23

Buffalo vs. Marshall

Potato Bowl

Boise, Idaho

Dec. 23

Bowling Green vs. San Jose State

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Dec. 24

Tulane vs. Sam Houston

Detroit Bowl

Detroit

Dec. 26

Wisconsin vs. Toledo

Rate Bowl

Phoenix

Dec. 26

Nebraska vs. TCU

68 Ventures Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Dec. 26

West Virginia vs. Georgia Southern

Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham

Dec. 27

Boston College vs. Oklahoma

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth

Dec. 27

Michigan vs. Cincinnati

Liberty Bowl

Memphis

Dec. 27

Baylor vs. LSU

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Dec. 27

Georgia Tech vs. Washington

Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas

Dec. 27

South Carolina vs. Colorado

Fenway Bowl

Boston

Dec. 28

Virginia Tech vs. Navy

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Dec. 28

Pittsburgh vs. Rutgers

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Dec. 28

South Florida vs. Arkansas

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Orlando

Dec. 28

Iowa State vs. Duke

Arizona Bowl

Tucson

Dec. 28

Ohio vs. Colorado State

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Dec. 28

Memphis vs. North Carolina

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Dec. 28

Connecticut vs. Arizona State

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Dec. 28

Washington State vs. Army

Music City Bowl

Nashville

Dec. 30

Iowa vs. Texas A&M

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa

Dec. 31

Vanderbilt vs. Clemson

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

Dec. 31

Louisville vs. USC

Citrus Bowl

Orlando

Dec. 31

Illinois vs. Tennessee

Texas Bowl

Houston

Dec. 31

Kansas State vs. Missouri

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

Dec. 31

No. 12 BYU or No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Boise State

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

Jan. 1

No. 11 Ole Miss or No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 3 Miami

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

Jan. 1

No. 9 Alabama or No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Oregon

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

Jan. 1

No. 10 Georgia or No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 2 Texas

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville

Jan. 2

SMU vs. Florida

First Responder Bowl

Dallas

Jan. 3

Virginia vs. Texas Tech

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Charlotte

Jan. 3

Minnesota vs. Syracuse

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Jan. 4

Northern Illinois vs. NC State

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Jan. 9

Peach Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner

Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 10

Fiesta Bowl winner vs. Rose Bowl winner

National Championship

Atlanta

Jan. 20

Orange Bowl winner vs. Cotton Bowl winner

Notable Potential Bowl Matchups

Count Western Kentucky and Texas State (Frisco Bowl) among teams who only overlapped in a particular conference for one year; the Hilltoppers won the two teams' only Sun Belt matchup 38–7 in 2013... North Texas and Louisiana-Lafayette (Cure Bowl) overlapped for a lot longer than that, spending 2001 to '12 together in that same league.

Georgia and Indiana (CFP first round), like Alabama and the Hoosiers, have never met in football... Kudos to the Crimson Tide and Notre Dame (CFP first round) on improving: three weeks ago, these projections had them linking up in the ReliaQuest Bowl... Buffalo and Marshall (Myrtle Beach Bowl) spent six years together in the MAC... Nebraska and TCU (Rate Bowl) have played seven times but never in a bowl game; in every matchup but one the Cornhuskers were ranked 12th or higher... Michigan and Cincinnati (Armed Forces Bowl) have only played once, a 36–14 Wolverines dusting in 2017... Baylor and LSU (Liberty Bowl) played in that game in 1985, as well as the 1963 Bluebonnet Bowl (the Bears won both)... Virginia Tech and Navy (Fenway Bowl) haven't played since 1995... Iowa and Texas A&M (Music City Bowl) haven't played since 1931... In games where both Vanderbilt and Clemson (ReliaQuest Bowl) are major schools, the Commodores lead the all-time series 3-1... Illinois and Tennessee (Citrus Bowl) have never played, while Kansas State and Missouri (Texas Bowl) have played 98 times as major schools.

Ole Miss leads its all-time series against Miami (Peach Bowl) 2-1, but the two teams haven't met since a 20–7 Hurricanes win in 1951... Virginia and Texas Tech (First Responder Bowl) met in the Gator Bowl after the 2007 season, and then a slightly more famous sporting event 12 years later... Northern Illinois and NC State (Bahamas Bowl): the Dave Doeren Bowl!... If Boise State and Oregon (Cotton Bowl) have a bowl matchup in them, the fact that the Ducks won their Sept. 7 matchup 37–34 is worth noting.

