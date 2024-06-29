Cal Commit Mase Pese Flips to Arizona for 2025
Mays Pese, a three-star defensive tackles from Santa Brabara, California, who had committed to Cal back on June 17, has de-committed from Cal and committed to Arizona for the Class of 2025.
The 6-foot-2, 275-pound Pese announced his commitment to Arizona on social media earlier this week.
Pese attends Bishop Garcia Diego High School and had originally chosen Cal over offers from Michigan State, Oregon State, Washington State, Fresno State and Boise State as well as Arizona. He had received a scholarship offer from Cal in March, a few days before Arizona and Michigan State made their offers to him.
Pese had committed to Cal soon after making an official visit to Berkeley, but has changed his mind. Cal now has 13 commitments for the class of 2025, including Tre’ Harrison, who committed on Friday.
His twitter message announcing his commitment to Arizona, read like this:
“There are so many components that go into trying to figure out what is best for me. I will forever have love and respect for Cal Berkeley. But with that being said . . .
“I have come to the decision of putting my faith and commitment with the University of Arizona. God’s guidance through this process was still evident and I thank HIM, my parents, grandma, guardian, Uncle Alan, and all that have supported and helped me on my path. I wan to say thank you to coach Crawford who has gone beyond being a coach for me. Thank you to the U of A football staff and my future teammates for making me feel right at home. And finally, thank you to all my past coaches for making me the man I am today on and off the field. I am beyond blessed to be able to continue by academic and athletic career at the University of Arizona.”
