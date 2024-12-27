Cal Cornerback Nohl Williams to Play in Senior Bowl
Cal cornerback Nohl Williams has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl, considered the preeminent college all-star game for NFL prospects.
Williams is the second member of the Cal football program to accept an invitation to the Senior Bowl, joining Golden Bears equipment man Trevor Skogerboe, who became a social media star for tackling a fan who tried to steal a Cal helmet. (See below)
The Senior Bowl will be played on February 1 in Mobile, Alabama, and both the game and the practices leading up to the game provide information for NFL scouts heading ino the 2025 NFL draft, which will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Williams has put himself on the radar of NFL teams with his outstanding 2024 season, making him a player to watch. However, some draft sites still predict he will go undrafted. We're still in the early stages of establishing players' draft status, and Williams could change that with his performance in the practices leading up to the Senior Bowl and in the game itself.
Williams was named a second-team Associated Press All-Americans, but was named a first-team All-American by a number of other organizations, including American Football Coaches Association AFCA, Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), Sporting News and the 135th Walter Camp Football Foundation.
He leads the nation in interceptions with seven.
Linebacker Jackson Sirmon was Cal's only representative in the Senior Bowl last season, and he was not taken in the 2024 NFL draft.
