Cal DB Craig Woodson Among the 'Sleepers' at NFL Combine
The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis this week, with measurements and drills for participants to start on Thursday, and observers are wondering which players might emerge from anonymity and enhance their draft status with strong performances at the Combine.
Four Cal players are participating in the Combine -- linebacker Teddye Buchanan and defensive backs Criag Woodson, Marcus Harris and Nohl Williams. And Woodson was named by CBS Sports as one of eight sleeper prospects who could catch the eyes of NFL scouts this week.
CBS Sports introduced its list with this:
There are several other prospects often mentioned outside of the top 100 overall who could gain more consideration in the next two months:
The article then goes on to identify eight potential sleepers: Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten, Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams, Kansas offensive tackle Logan Brown, Miami offensive lineman Jalen Rivers, Oregon edge Jordan Burch, North Carolina cornerback Alijah Huzzie, and Woodson.
CBS Sports provided this comment about Woodson:
S Craig Woodson, California
Woodson is a really smart, savvy defensive back who can be entrusted to patrol the middle of the field. While many may get caught up in athletic traits, they should be more focused on how safeties see the game. If a prospect can understand what the offense is trying to do and react more quickly than his peers, then he is able to compensate for more limited athleticism. The mission of a defensive back is to get the ball carrier to the ground and Woodson is a prospect who checks a lot of those boxes.
Defensive backs will go through their measured events for scouts on Friday. Buchanan and linebackers will get started on Thursday.
