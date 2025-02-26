Report: Cal Defensive Coordinator Peter Sirmon Leaving to Join Saints
Peter Sirmon, who has been Cal's defensive coordinator the past six seasons, is leaving the Golden Bears to become linebackers coach with the New Orleans Saints, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Sirmon joins a the staff of new Saints head coach Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Brandon Staley
This move is a blow to Cal, because Sirmon had considerable success during his time as the Bears' defensive coordinator.
Now it makes sense that Michael Bruno last week was promoted to the role of Cal's inside linebackers coach, a position Sirmon opccupied for seven years.
Sirmon's departure means Cal will need a new defensive coordinator. It will also mean that Justin Wilcox's staff will have a new coordinator on both offense and defense, as Bryan Harsin was named the Bears new offensive coordinator last month.
Cal's defense has been outstanding in most of the years in which Sirmon was its defensive coordinator. The 2023 season was an exception, when the Bears struggled on defense, but Cal was again an elite defensive squad in 2024, ranking second in the ACC in scoring defense and third in total defense.
A number of standout inside linebackers flourished at Cal under Sirmon's tutelage, including Jordan Kunaszyk, Evan Weaver, Jackson Sirmon, Teddye Buchanan and Cade Uluave.
This continues the overhaul of Cal's staff under Wilcox. Virtually the entire assistant coaching staff on the offensive side has changed, and now the defensive staff will have a significant modification.
The only person on the current Cal coaching staff that seems to have the experience to be a defensive coordinator is Wilcox himself. So it seems likely Wilcox will go outside to hire his next defensive coordinator.
