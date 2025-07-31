Cal Defensive Tackle Zae Smith Faces Adjustments On and Off the Field
Coming from Houston Christian University to Cal is requiring defensive tackle Zae Smith to make two significant adjustments. On the football field, Smith will make the transition from FCS level competition to FBS.
But there was another change the native of League City, Texas, had to deal with before the games even begin.
“When I got on campus around May 20, there was a little bit of anxiety being in a new environment. I had been within 30 minutes of my home for 22 years,” Smith said.
“I’ve adjusted to it well and adjusted to being around better players and better people. It feels like it’s not that big of a difference anymore. I’m a little bit at ease and can go out there and focus on football and do what I came here to do.”
What he came to Berkeley for was to play against the highest level competition in college football. He understands one of the biggest differences between FBS football and the lower levels is play at the line of scrimmage.
“One thing I know that’s going to be different is the size of the offensive linemen,” said Smith, who at 6-foot-1, 270 pounds will be matched at times in the ACC against players four inches taller and 30 to 50 pounds heavier.
Smith, who had 54 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and five sacks last year, believes he’s ready for the leap and looks forward to growing under Cal defensive line coach Andrew Browning.
“I’m very confident,” said Smith, adding that he graded out well in four career games against FBS schools. "I think it will translate over to the FBS level, getting developed by coach Browning and the rest of the coaching staff.”
A starters of the past three seasons at HCU, Smith calls himself a technician and a game-changer. He hopes his experience can benefit his younger teammates.
After just one day of practice but more than two months getting to know his new teammates, Smith already had developed a sense for what the Cal defense can be this fall.
“It’s going to look like 11 dudes flying to the football with their hair on fire. It’s going to be a fast, physical, attacking defense,” he said. “We’re going to get after it this year.”
Smith arrived at Cal having already secured a degree in kinesiology with a minor in business from Houston Christian.
“I was a first-generation college graduate,” he said. “I’m very blessed to set that standard in my family that we can go get a degree and get our school paid for and encourage the next group of people to come after us. It was a huge blessing in my life and my family’s life.”
Smith is still trying to figure out what he’d like to pursue professionally when his football days are over, but is considering careers ranging from sports management to medical device sales.
In the meantime, he is embracing his one year at Berkeley, where already he has found “amazing food” at campus favorites including Top Dog, Dog Haus, Blondie’s Pizza and Artichoke Basille’s Pizza.
He’s not missing the humidity that is part of everyday life at Houston. “You can’t beat the weather in the Bay — you can’t,” he said.
His girlfriend and his mother made the 28-hour drive from Houston to Berkeley to help him get settled in May and his grandparents and sister are planning to attend the Bears’ home opener Sept. 6 against Texas Southern.
“Being a post-graduate now in a new city, it’s like I’m starting to actually live life and experience things on my own,” Smith said. “So I’m just ready to see what God has in store for me in this next chapter and I’m very blessed.”
Asked if he’s feeling like a full-fledged grown-up now, Smith said, “Yeah, I do. Still miss my Momma a bit, but yes I do.”
