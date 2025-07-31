Cal Fall Camp Gets Under Way With Changes on All Fronts
Cal football began its ninth fall camp under coach Justin Wilcox on Wednesday and changes were everywhere:
— After the off-season departure of 37 players via the transfer portal, the Bears welcomed a 2025 roster of 113 players, including 31 who weren’t with the team as recently as spring practice.
— Former All-America linebacker and NFL head coach Ron Rivera is on board as the program’s first-ever general manager and Wilcox’s coaching staff features an almost entirely new offensive group, plus new coordinators in Bryan Harsin (offense) and Vic So’oto and Terrence Brown (co-defensive coordinators).
— Partly because of the heavy roster turnover, the Bears will conduct the first four practices with Blue and Gold squads of players in separate workout sessions. The objective: give players — especially the newcomers — more coaching and more reps.
— In a departure from recent seasons but in keeping with the industry standard for college football, most or all practices will be closed to reporters and fans. Asked if the Bears want to keep a cover on the new offense being installed by Harsin, Wilcox acknowledged, “That’s fair.”
It all points to a sense of urgency in a program that has been competitive — including back-to-back 6-7 win-loss records — but has not assembled a winning mark since 2019. Cal has not posted a winning conference record since 2009, and a poll of 183 media members who cover the Atlantic Coast Conference picked the Bears 15th in the 17-team league.
“We’re going to do what’s best for Cal football,” Wilcox said, explaining the changes. "We’re trying to win games. Every week. I can’t think about it any other way than that.
“Before we get to the Oregon State game we have to get better as a football team. Every position. When we get to that game, we’re going to do everything we possibly can to win.”
The Bears open their season on Aug. 30 with a non-conference road game against former Pac-12 rival Oregon State.
No one really knows what to expect from this team, a year after the Bears lost four straight ACC games by a total of nine points. Gone from that squad, via the transfer portal, are quarterback Fernando Mendoza, running backs Jaydn Ott and Jaivian Thomas and tight end Jack Endries.
Even Wilcox, who suggested perhaps no more than a handful of players have locked up starting jobs, is eager to find out how his team comes together.
“We feel really good about the players and their abilities,” he said. “Now we’ve got to see how that competition sorts the depth chart out.”
BURRELL OUT FOR THE SEASON: Senior defensive tackle Nate Burrell, who has seen action in 38 games with 21 starts over the past three seasons, will miss the season due to an injury he sustained during spring practice. Wilcox said the Bears hope to have Burrell back next season.
NO TIMETABLE ON QB BATTLE: Wilcox said he’s excited about the potential of Cal’s quarterback position but offered no timetable on when a starter might be determined.
Ohio State transfer Devin Brown and freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele are the frontrunners with redshirt freshman EJ Caminong determined to insert himself into the equation after a strong spring.
EXCEEDING THE ROSTER LIMIT: New NCAA rules no longer differentiate between scholarship and walk-on players. Previously, FBS teams could carry 80 scholarship players and as many walk-ons as they wanted.
The limit is now 105 players but the NCAA will grandfather returning players, which allows the Bears to keep 113 players on their roster.
