Cal Down to Two QBs After CJ Harris' Reported Portal Entry
CJ Harris, who spent most of this season as Cal’s third-string quarterback before starting for the Bears against UNLV in the LA Bowl, has entered the transfer portal, according to the website On3.
Harris came to Cal last year from Ohio University and sat behind starter Fernando Mendoza and backup Chandler Rogers. Now he joins them as the third scholarship quarterback to exit the program this offseason.
Mendoza previously transferred to Indiana and Rogers, who was believed to be out of eligibility, entered the transfer portal 10 days ago. A recent NCAA ruling gives players who spent a season in junior college an exemption for that but Rogers seemingly had exhausted his eligibility even without that change.
Harris, a 6-foot-4, 210-pounder from West Bloomfield, Michigan, made his Cal debut off the bench against SMU then drew the starting assignment in the LA Bowl after Mendoza already had departed and Rogers was sidelined by injury. He was 13 for 20 for 109 yards without a touchdown or an interception before leaving with an injury.
Now Harris apparently has decided he prefers a fresh start over a likely duel with incoming four-star freshman Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele, who will be given every opportunity to win the job this spring and summer.
Sagapolutele committed to Cal last summer but flipped to Oregon on signing day in December. He enrolled at Eugene before changing his mind again early this month and opting for the Bears.
With Harris departing, the only other scholarship quarterback on the Bears’ roster besides Sagapolutele is EJ Caminong, a Seattle native and freshman this fall. Caminong sat all season before making his college debut in relief of Harris in the 24-13 loss to UNLV and was 6 for 19 for 57 yards, without a TD or interception.
Cal is expected to pursue another experienced quarterback during the spring transfer portal window.
Harris, who was listed as a redshirt sophomore last season, seemingly has two years of eligibility left. He played 10 games over four seasons at Ohio U, passing for 829 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 239 yards and three scores.
He was MVP of the 2022 Arizona Bowl, leading Ohio to a 30-27 victory over Wyoming.