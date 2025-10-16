Cal Football Countdown Show Kicks Off Friday Night
In its ongoing effort to increase visibility of its football program and improve fan experience at home games, Cal is introducing the pre-game Cal Football Countdown and post-game Cal Football Wrap-Up.
Both events will debut at Goldman Plaza in front of Memorial Stadium for Friday night’s game against North Carolina. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
The live shows will hosted by KNBR’s Greg Silver and former Cal and NFL running back Patrick Laird. The one-hour Countdown will get started at 5:30 p.m. and the Wrap-Up will run for 20 minutes after the game.
*** Cal coach Justin Wilcox talks in the video above about ex-Bears coach Jeff Tedford, who will be recognized Friday night for his induction into the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame
Silver and Laird will preview the Carolina game and interview Cal football general manager Ron Rivera at 5:40 p.m. this week.
Fans also are encouraged to participate in a competition to determine Cal’s “Most Fanatic Fan.” Contestants should be at Gate 4 of Memorial Stadium at 5:15 p.m. in order to register for the competition.
The winner of the “Most Fanatic Fan” will be featured on the Countdown show and will win two free tickets to the Bears’ next home game, Nov. 1 vs. 18th-ranked Virginia.
Additionally, fans at Goldman Plaza can enter a raffle at 5:45 p.m. with one person winning two tickets to the Virginia game.
Laird also will engage fans in a Cal football trivia contest.
Fans not in attendance can access both the Countdown and Wrap-Up programs through the Cal Bears YouTube page or the Cal X account
Along with the hiring of Rivera as GM, Cal has ramped up events this season to promote the team. Cal has a weekly 30-minute TV highlights program, Inside Cal Football, on NBC Sports Bay Area and Rivera appears Wednesday mornings with Murph and Markus on KNBR-680 radio.
Cal created Oski’s Village, a fan gathering before home games at the Memorial Glade on campus, featuring entertainment and food and drink options. The tailgating event begins three hours before each home game.
Cal also established the Black Bear seating section at Memorial Stadium, meant to simulate the Oakland Raiders’ famed Black Hole area at the Oakland Coliseum. Fans are encouraged to dress in costume.
