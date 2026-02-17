Cal GM Ron Rivera Named to Hispanic Football Hall of Fame

Ron Rivera has added another honor to his distinguished football resume.

Cal’s football general manager has been selected to the inaugural Class of 2026 for the Hispanic Football Hall of Fame, the organization announced Tuesday.

Rivera, 64, is part of a seven-member class of inductees that also includes Tom Fears, Tom Flores, Ted Hendricks, Anthony Muñoz, Jim Plunkett and Steve Van Buren.

2026 Hispanic Football Hall of Fame class | Hispanic Football Hall of Fame

"I take great pride in my Hispanic heritage, and it is a tremendous honor to be selected as part of the Hispanic Football Hall of Fame's inaugural class," Rivera said in a statement. "Every member of this class has made significant contributions to the game of football, and it is important that their contributions are recognized, honored and celebrated.

“We are thrilled that the Hispanic Football Hall of Fame has been established and excited about the role it will play in helping promote football to the Hispanic community.”

Rivera, a consensus All-America linebacker at Cal in 1983, also was a Lombardi Award finalist, East-West Shrine Game MVP, Pop Warner Award winner and Pac-10 Co-Defensive Player of the Year his senior season.

He was inducted into the Cal Athletics Hall of Fame in 1994 and was a two-time NFL Coach of the Year (2013 and ’15).

In 2022, Rivera was the recipient of the George Halas Award, given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes adversity to succeed following his full recovery from cancer diagnosed in 2020.

Rivera led the Bears in tackles in each of his final three collegiate seasons (1981-83) and finished his career as the school's all-time record-holder with 336 tackles that still rank sixth on Cal's career list. In 1983, he set a Cal single-season record that still stands today with 26.5 tackles for loss, including 13.0 sacks.

A second-round draft choice of the Chicago Bears, Rivera played nine NFL seasons with the organization and was part of a Super Bowl championship team following the 1985 season.

Rivera coached for 27 seasons in the NFL (1997-2023), including his last 13 as the head coach for Carolina (2011-19) and Washington (2020-23). Previously, he worked as an assistant and/or defensive coordinator on staffs in Chicago (1997-98, 2004-06), Philadelphia (1999-2003) and San Diego (2007-10).

He was hired as Cal’s football GM in the spring of 2025 and has helped former coach Justin Wilcox and new coach Tosh Lupoi navigate recruiting, NIL and revenue sharing with athletes.

"The Hispanic Football Hall of Fame was created to recognize and celebrate the profound impact Hispanic athletes and leaders have had on the game of football," selection committee chairperson Sandy Nunez said. "This inaugural class reflects excellence, lasting legacy, and a future where the next generation can see themselves at the highest levels of the sport."

The seven Hall of Famers will be honored during the Celebración de Fútbol on May 5 at the Las Vegas Raiders headquarters and Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson, Nev.

Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky

Recent articles:

Cal hoops on the NCAA bubble

Cal rugby with an impressive response

Ex-Cal golfer Collin Morikawa ends drought, and his wife is expecting

Jaylon Tyson's big sophomore NBA season

Collin Morikawa delivers one of the best round of his PGA career

Cal tops Boston College in basketball

Former Cal kicker Doug Brien's son commits Bears' Class of 2027