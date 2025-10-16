Cal Golfer Stands Alone Among Women at St. Andrews' Old Course
Cal’s Constance Fouillet has bragging rights over all other women on what is regarded as the world’s oldest golf course.
Fouillet, a junior from Rennes, France, shot a women’s Old Course-record 63 at the St. Andrews Links Collegiate tournament in Scotland on Wednesday, according to the St. Andrews’ Instagram account.
We’re not sure when women regularly began playing the Old Course, but keep in mind it opened in 1552 — 473 years ago.
Fouillet’s 9-under-par score gave her a 4-up victory over Princeton’s Thanana Kotchasanmanee in match play and helped the Bears to a 4.5 to 1.5 victory over the Tigers for the team championship.
Although the finals competition was match play, golfers completed all 18 holes rather than halt play once a match outcome was clinched.
Fouillet made eight birdies and scored an eagle on the 10th hole to take charge. She had five consecutive birdies on holes 5 through 9. She beat Kotchasanmanee by four strokes, despite the Princeton player shooting a bogey-free 67.
This is the latest in a string of impressive achievements for Fouillet, who tied for second at the ACC Championships last year and recorded the second-best season scoring average in program history at 72.64.
Also contributing to Cal’s first tournament win since the Ron Moore Intercollegiate in Colorado in October 2023 were junior Jasmine Kahler and freshman Michelle Woo, both winners by scores of 5-up. Sophomore Marie-Agnes Fischer also won her match for the Bears.
Cal advanced to the championship round after winning two days of stroke play, shooting 5 under through 36 holes. Michigan State and the University of St. Andrews also competed in the women’s tournament.
Princeton won the men’s title at St. Andrews, beating Cal 4-2 in the finals. Cal’s Charlie Bundy finished in a tie for second in the two-day individual stroke competition.
