Cal Football Game Preview: Bears Host North Carolina State Saturday
Cal hosts North Carolia State on Saturday afternoon in what is Cal's Homecoming game.
The facts for Saturday's game:
CAL (3-3, 0-3 ACC) Vs. NORTH CAROLINA STATE (3-4, 0-3 ACC)
SITE: Cal’s Memorial Stadium, Berleley, California
WHEN: Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
TV: ACC Network – Jorge Sedano (Play-By-Play), Orlando Franklin (Analyst), Morgan Uber (Sideline Reporter)
RADIO: 810 AM and Sirius XM Radio (Sirius XM 113 and 202) -- Justin Allegri (play-by-play), Mike Pawlawski (analyst), Kevin Danna (sideline reporter)
BETTING LINE: Cal is favored by 10 points. Over/Under is 46.5 points
WEATHER FORECAST: Saturday afternoon in Berkeley will be sunny with a high of about 80 degrees with just a 2% chance of rain. It is likely to be windy.
CAL-NORTH CAROLINA STATE HISTORY: Cal and North Carolina State have never played each other in football.
CAL PLAYER AVAILABILITY: Running back Jaydn Ott, a first-team all-Pac-12 selection last year, has missed two games this season with a leg injury, and he is questionable for Saturday’s game against North Carolina State. Guard Sioape Vatikani, probably Cal’s best offensive lineman, has played only one game this season, and he is questionable for Saturday’s game with an injury. Tight end Corey Dyches, who missed last week’s game, is questionable again this week. Nickelback Matthew Littlejohn and outside linebacker Ryan McCulloch are both unlikely to play Saturday because of injuries. Tobias Merriweather and Kyion Grayes, who were projected to be Cal’s starting wide receivers, have not played at all this season because of injuries and will not play this week either.
CAL STORYLINES:
---Cal is riding a three-game losing streak after last week’s 17-15 loss to then-No. 22 Pitt. The Bears are hoping to get their first ACC win after losing their first three conference games by a combined margin of eight points. The Bears need three more wins to become bowl-eligible.
---The Bears are 2-1 at home this season, the one loss being a one-point defeat against then-No. 8 Miami when Cal held a 35-10 lead in the third quarter. Starting with Saturday’s game, Cal plays four of its next five games at home.
---The Golden Bears have allowed 24 sacks this season, and only one FBS team (South Carolina) has allowed more. Cal allowed six sacks last week against Pitt, and that was the third time in the past four games that the Bears have allowed six sacks or more in a game. North Carolina State has recorded 13 sacks in seven games this season.
---Cal might have a new place-kicker Saturday. Ryan Coe is just 7-for-14 on field goal attempts this season and five of his misses are from 40 yards or less. Coe missed a 40-yard kick late in the game against Pitt that would have given the Bears the lead. Justin Wilcox said Coe and freshman Derek Morris would compete this week to determine which one would do the kicking against North Carolina State. However, he said he would not announce his choice.
---The Bears are tied for the national lead in interceptions with 13. Minnesota and UNLV also have 13 picks. Cal cornerback Nohl Williams leads the country in interceptions with six; no other player has more than four. North Carolina State quarterbacks have had six passes intercepted this season.
---Cal ranks third in the nation in turnover margin at plus-10 (14 takeaways, 4 turnovers). Cal’s four turnovers contrast with the 24 turnovers the Bears committed last year, when they had the fourth-most in the country. Cal has not had more turnovers than its opponent in any of its six games this season. The Bears have forced at least one turnover by their opponent in every game this season.
---The Golden Bears rank third in the ACC in scoring defense, allowing just 17.8 points per game, but they rank 15th in scoring offense, averaging 24.8 points per game. Cal ranks first in the ACC in defensive passer rating, and have yielded just five passing touchdowns, tied for the fewest in the ACC. But on offense, Cal’s rushing game has been a major disappointment. The Bears are averaging just 3.3 yards per rushing attempt, and that ranks 16th among the 17 ACC teams.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE STORYLINES
---North Carolina State was picked to finish fourth in the ACC in the preseason media poll, but the Wolfpack has lost its last two games, is winless in the ACC, and is tied with Cal and North Carolina for last place in the conference standings.
---Grayson McCall, a transfer from Coastal Carolina, was the Wolfpack’s starting quarterback in the opener, and much of the optimism regarding North Carolina State’s season was based on McCall’s success at Coast Carolina. However, he suffered his second concussion of the season on October 5 and had to be carted off the field. He also had a concussion last year at Coastal Carolina. McCall has not played since his October 5 concussion, and is not expected to play against Cal. In fact, it’s doubtful he will return this season.
---Freshman CJ Bailey was North Carola State’s starting quarterback in last week’s 24-17 loss to Syracuse and is scheduled to be the starter against Cal. Despite the loss, Bailey had his best game last week, completing 17-of-24 passes for 329 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 28 yards in that game.
---Dave Doeren is in his 12th season as North Carolina State’s head coach, and the Wolfpack has had winning seasons in each of the past four seasons and nine of the past 10 seasons. NC State went 9-4 last season, and that was the fourth time in the past seven seasons that the Wolfpack won nine games.
---Saturday will be North Carolina State’s second true road game of the season. In its first road game, the Wolfpack lost to Clemson 59-35, and Clemson led that game 59-14 heading into the fourth quarter.
---Wide receiver KC Conception is NC State’s big-play threat, and the Wolfpack uses him as a receiver, a runner and a punt returner. He ranks third in the ACC in receptions with 39.
---A North Carolina State beat writer answers five questions about the Wolfpack---
CAL PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Fernando Mendoza (8 TDs, 3 interceptions); RB Jaydn Ott (missed last week’s game, questionable this week); RB Jaivian Thomas (5.8 yards per carry); CB Nohl Williams (6 interceptions, tops in the nation); ILB Teddye Buchanan (56 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss); TE Jack Endries (8 receptions, 119 yards last week vs. Pitt)
NORTH CAROLINA STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB CJ Bailey (6 TD passes, 4 interceptions); WR KC Conception (39 catches, 4 TDs); LB Sean Brown (50 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries); DE Davin Vann (8 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles); CB Aydan White (2022 first-team all-ACC);
JAKE'S PICK: Cal 28, North Carolina State 17
JEFF'S PICK: Cal 24, North Carolina State 17
JADYN WATSON-FISHER (Raleigh News & Observer): Cal 31, North Carolina State 24
