Cal Football Game Summary: Bears Blow Lead, Lose to North Carolina State

Cal loses its fourth straight game, and those four losses have been by a combined nine points

Jake Curtis

Cal place kicker Derek Morris
Cal place kicker Derek Morris / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Cal lost to North Carolina State 24-23 on Saturday afternoon in Berkeley.

Cal has now lost four games in a row by a combined margin of nine points. This time the Bears had a 13-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Bears missed a chance to take the lead when freshman place-kicker Derek Morris missed a 28-yard field goal with 1:45 remaining.

NORTH CARLINA STATE 24, CAL 23

RECORDS: CAL (3-4, 0-4 ACC), NORTH CAROLINA STATE (4-4, 0-4 ACC)

PLAYER OF THE GAME:  North Carolina State freshman quarterback CJ Bailey. Although he was sacked six times, Bailey was 25-for-36 for 306 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

STAT OF THE GAME: North Carolina State was 8-for-17 on third down, and Cal was 2-for-14 on third down

TURNING POINT: Cal place-kicker Derek Morris missed a 28-yard field goal with 1:34 remaining in the fourth quarter that would have given Cal a two-point lead.

CAL PLAYER AVAILABILITY:  Running back Jaydn Ott, tight end Corey Dyches, guard Sioape Vatikani, and outside linebacker Ryan McCulloch did not play for Cal.

KEY PLAY 1:  Cal’s Jaivian Thomas scored a touchdown on a 49-yard run. It was the Bears’ first running play of the game. Freshman Derek Morris kicked the extra point to give Cal a 7-0 lead with 13:47 left in the first quarter.

KEY PLAYS 2:  After North Carolina State got a first down at the Cal 2-yard line, the Bears defense pushed the Wolfpack back 7 yards over the next three plays before Kanoah Vinesett kicked a 27-yard field goal on fourth down to reduce the Cal lead to 7-3 with 27 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

KEY PLAY 3: Cal’s Jaivian Thomas fumbled at the Cal 47-yard line. It was recovered by North Carolina State’s Isaiah Crowell, who returned it to the Cal 34-line with 6:27 left in the second quarter.  It led to the Wolfpack’s first touchdown, as noted in Key Play 4.

KEY PLAY 4:  On a fourth-and-8 play from the Cal 32-yard line, North Carolina State quarterback CJ Bailey completed a 31-yard pass to KC Concepcion, giving the Wolfpack a first down at the 1-yard line. Two plays later Concepcion scored a touchdown on a 2-yard run, giving North Carolina State a 10-7 lead with 3:20 left in the first half.

KEY PLAYS 5: Cal freshman Derek Morris kicked a 47-yard field goal on his first collegiate field-goal attempt. It tied the game 10-10 with 1:12 left in the first half.

KEY PLAY 6: Fernando Mendoza completed a 22-yard pass to Byron Cardwell Jr., putting the ball at the North Carolina State 17-yard line with 29 seconds remaining in the second quarter. It led to a 26-yard field goal by Derek Morris that gave Cal a 13-10 lead with seven seconds left in the first half.

KEY PLAY 7:  A fumble by North Carolina State receiver Noah Rodgers was forced by Marcus Harris and recovered by by Cal's Ca, Sidney at the Wolfpack 33-yard line with 14:43 left in the third quarter. It led to Derek Morris' 24-yard field goal, which gave Cal a 16-10 lead with 9:10 remaining in the thirdquarter.

KEY PLAY 8: North Carolina State punt returner Jalen Coit fumbled a punt and it was recoved by Cal's Liam Johnson at the Wolfpack 16-yard line with 1:21 to go in the third quarter. It led to Jaivian Thomas' 7-yard touchdown run that gave Cal a 23-10 lead with 24 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

KEY PLAYS 9: A 29-yard Wolfpack pass completion to Justin Joly and a 28-yard completion to KC Concepcion led to CJ Bailey's 1-yard touchdown pass to Dacari Collins on a fourth-down play. That cut the Cal lead to 23-17 with 11:30 left in the fourth quarter.

KEY PLAY 10: North Carolina State's CJ Bailey completed a 41-yard touchdown pass to Hollywood Smothers to give the Wolfpack a 24-23 lead with 6:32 remaining in the fourth quarter.

KEY PLAY 11: Cal's Derek Morris missed a 27-yard field goal attempt with 1:34 left in the fourth quarter, keeping North Carolina State ahead 24-23/

INDIVIDUAL STAT OF THE GAME: Cal outside linebacker Teddye Buchanan had 15 tackles, including two tackles for loss, and broke up a pass.

QUARTERBACK STATISTICS: Cal's Fernando Mendoza was 30-for-42 for 282 yards, no touchdowns and no nterceptions. North Carolina State’s CJ Bailey was 25-for-36 for 306 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

WHAT IT MEANS:  Cal has lost four games in a row, all in ACC competition, and is in last place in the 17-team conference. Cal's margin of defeat in those four games combined is nine points, and it was the second time Cal let a significant lead in the second half get away. The Bears led Miami 35-10 in the third quarter, and they led Saturday's game 23-14 entering the fourth quarter. Cal lost both.

CAL'S BOWL BAROMETER:  Cal's bowl chances took a hit in this game in which Cal was a 9.5-point favorite. The Bears must win three of their last five games to become bowl-eligible. Cal's bowl chances now stand at 40%.

NEXT GAME: Cal (3-4, 0-4 ACC) vs. Oregon State (4-2), Saturday, October 26, at Cal’s Memorial Stadium in Berkeley. Kickoff time: 1 p.m.  TV: ESPN2. Oregon State Saturday result: Oregon State played a home game against UNLV on Saturday night. Cal’s game against the Beavers will be a nonconference game.

