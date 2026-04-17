Cal Football GM Ron Rivera Discusses Range of Topics on Eve of Spring Game

Cal football general manager Ron Rivera spent 30 minutes Friday with reporters, discussing a wide range of topics on the eve of the Bears’ spring game on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s some of what he covered:

On what he’s seen from Tosh Lupoi in his first spring as head coach:

“I think it’s all very positive, I really do,” he said. “You look at the things he’s tried to establish. And the first thing, more than anything, is his culture. He’s got pillars that he’s building . . . he’s working with the players to make them understand how significant those things are for our success.”

On how spring practice has informed his opinion on what the Bears will look like next season:

“It tells me we’re going to be better than we were last year. I believe that,” he said. “We had a good team last year. I do think this team is capable of being better."

On what has caught his attention during spring practice:

“What I’ve seen is the overall organization and structure of practice and the tempo of practice. It is different. Everything happens at a specific pace and I think that’s very purposeful because you have to move and practice as you’re going to play.”

On quarterback Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele’s development this spring after one year in the program:

“First of all, you see his leadership skills have started to get better. Understanding how it fits and how it fits within that scope is very important.

"Decision making . . . he’s always made good decisions but it’s starting to happen a little bit quicker. The things that he’s getting comfortable with and knows well, those things happen almost automatically.”

On his role working alongside Lupoi and dealing with players:

“Truthfully, what I don’t want to do is . . . obviously, you have Tosh — he’s the head coach. I want to be in a supportive role when it comes to dealing with the players. . . . Tosh is the one I believe should have the strongest relationship. I try to be very mindful of that. . .. I do want to be the voice of experience as well."

On his impressions of Lupoi’s new coordinators and assistant coaches and his impressions of the talent in different position groups:

“I really like at the top of our offense, I like the relationship (offensive coordinator) Jordan Somerville has with (quarterbacks coach) Nick Rolovich. I think Nick has been very good for him.”

He goes on to talk about offensive line coach Famika Anae’s interaction with Somerville and then breaks down the Bears’ personnel by position group.

In particular, he praises transfer running backs Adam Mohammed and Carter Vargas and the tight end room, including freshman Taimane Purcell. “You look at him and you don’t see a freshman.”

On Marshall Cherrington, Cal’s director of player personnel, once the program’s recruiting director, whose duties have expanded to working essentially as an assistant general manager:

“He’s a guy that’s going to grow and grow. He’ll grow into a role like what I do, and probably even more so. He understands the college game a lot better. I rely a lot on him and get a lot of background on him on things that are going on.”

On what he expects this team look like on Sept. 5 when it debuts vs. UCLA:

“You never really know until that ball’s kicked off,” he said. “To sit here and try to predict it isn’t productive at all. But I do think we can be a good football. I really do.”

On what sort of turnout by potential recruits he expects on Saturday:

“If I had to guess, it would be three digits. Every time we’ve had something here . . . it’s just an opportunity for us to show who we are and who we can be.”

And on Lupoi’s recruiting efforts so far this spring, which has netted eight commitments to the Bears’ Class of 2027, which is ranked No. 18 nationally by 247Sports: “It’s been ridiculous. I know his reputation as a good recruiter is out there. You watch him and he’s relentless.”

On what the role of the new Strawberry Creek Studios marketing department and what it will look like:

“We need to tell the story of the University of California’s athletic department and football program. And the university itself.”

On whether there is an update on the status of wide receiver Jacob de Jesus, who led the nation in receptions, and DL Aidan Keanaaina, who had 56 tackles last season, who are seeking an additional year of eligibility:

“They’re just waiting anxiously . . . I think they both have pretty good cases, talking about the fact that (de Jesus) did play junior college and (Keanaaina) lost a year because of the injury.

“They’ve appealed. We’ll see. We’d love to have them back. They are guys who can come and help impact what we are doing right now.”

He said there is no timetable for resolution at this point.

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