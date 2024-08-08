Cal Football Practice Postponed After Campus Shooting Incident
Cal’s football team was just about to begin its morning practice Thursday when players left the field at Memorial Stadium in response to a report of shots fired at the nearby Clark Kerr campus track.
According to reports, the Berkeley police were assisting UC campus police in investigating the situation. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office had drones assisting in the search for a suspect.
Cal students were advised of the situation at 7:54 a.m. by a message sent through the university’s WarnMe emergency alert service.
Witnesses told police that a man allegedly fired a gun at runners circling the Clark Kerr track around 7:30 a.m., according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Approximately two to three shots were heard at that time.
There were no reports of anyone being injured.
The football team, whose practice was scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., was on the field loosening up and preparing for the start of its formal practice when players and coaches suddenly retreated out of the north end zone tunnel and back to their locker room.
Practice was resheduled for 3 p.m., and it will be open to fans, as usual during fall camp.
According to a KRON4 report, authorities were seeking a suspect described by witnesses as a “white male wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a red backpack, according to a campus alert. The suspect’s hair was described as `bleached’ with possible red or orange highlights.”
Police were advising people to avoid the Clark Kerr area and the hillside campus, including Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, UC Botanical Garden, Lawrence Hall of Science, Space Science Lab, Math Science Research Institute and Strawberry Canyon Recreation Area. Those unable leave the area were advised to secure in place.