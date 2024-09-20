Cal Football Preview: Bears Travel to Florida State
Cal (3-0) will play its first ACC game ever when it faces Florida State at sold-out Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday night.
Here is the important information on the game:
CAL (3-0) Vs. FLORIDA STATE (0-3)
SITE: Doak S. Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida
WHEN: Saturday, 4 p.m. Pacific time (7 p.m. Eastern time)
TV: ESPN2 – Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Sam Acho (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline)
RADIO: 810 AM and Sirius XM Radio (Sirius XM 113 and 202) -- Justin Allegri (play-by-play), Mike Pawlawski (analyst), Kevin Danna (sideline reporter)
BETTING LINE: Florida State is favored by 2.5 points. Over/under is 44.5 points.
WEATHER FORECAST: Saturday afternoon in Tallahassee will be sunny with a high of 90 degrees, but the temperature will fall to about 84 degrees by game time and will drop to 78 degrees by the time the game is over Saturday night. Humidity will be about 76% Saturday night with a 4% chance of rain.
CAL-FLORIDA STATE HISTORY: Cal and Florida State have never faced each other on the football field.
CAL PLAYER AVAILABILTY: Cal running back Jaydn Ott (ankle) probably will play after missing last week’s game. Two projected offensive line starters – guard Sioape Vatikani and center Will McDonald – will probably play for the first time after missing the first three games with injuries. Starting outside linebacker David Reese is likely to play after missing last week’s game. Cal’s projected starting wide receivers Tobias Merriweather and Kyion Grayes will miss their fourth straight games because of injuries, and nickelback Matthew Littlejohn is doubtful.
CAL STORYLINES
--Cal will play its first ACC game ever on Saturday and will have to travel 2,200 miles to do it. Cal won its first road game after a long trip this season, beating Auburn 21-14, and Bears coach Justin Wilcox says his team “enjoys” the long flights. The team departed for Tallahassee on Thursday, players were expected to take care of academics on Friday, and Cal plays the game Saturday night. The last time Cal played a game in Florida was January 1, 1992, when the Bears defeated Clemson in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.
--Cal is coming off a 31-10 victory over San Diego State and is hoping to start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2019. After the Bears won their fourth game in 2019, they were ranked 15th in the country, but they then lost four games in a row and finished the season 8-5, including a bowl-game win over Illinois. Cal received votes in both the AP and coaches top-25 polls this week, but the Bears are still a long way from getting a top-25 ranking.
--Cal running back Jaydn Ott, a first-team all-Pac-12 selection last year, probably will play Saturday after missing last week’s game with an ankle injury. He had just 49 rushing yards in the opener against UC Davis and just 11 yards on 10 carries the next week against Auburn when he appeared to be slowed by the injury. If Ott cannot play, sophomore Jaivian Thomas will get most of the playing time at running back, and he rushed for 169 yards last week against San Diego State.
--Cal has recorded nine interceptions, which lead the nation, and its 10 takeaways overall are tied for the most in the country. The Bears’ plus-eight turnover margin (10 takeaways, 2 turnovers) are tied for the second-most in the country.
--Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza was sacked six times last week against San Diego State, and the Bears have allowed nine sacks for the season. The Bears need to provide better pass protection in Saturday’s game against Florida State, which has recorded six sacks.
--Mendoza has started each of Cal’s first three games, and backup Chandler Rogers did not play at all last week. Mendoza has completed 70.1 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and one interception, and his passer rating of 143.7 ranks ninth in the ACC.
--Cal’s running game has not been as productive as expected, ranking 11th in the ACC in rushing yards per attempt (4.18). The Bears used a two-tight-end set for much of the second half against San Diego State, and their running game improved. Look for more two-tight-end sets against Florida State, which has struggled to stop the run.
--Cal kicker Ryan Coe is 2-for-6 on field goal attempts his season, but Justin Wilcox says he still has confidence in Coe.
FLORIDA STATE STORYLINES
--The Seminoles began the season ranked No. 10 in the national polls, but after losing to Memphis 20-12 last week, they are 0-3 for only the second time since 1976. The other time was 2021, also under coach Mike Norvell, when FSU started 0-4 and finished 5-7.
--This will be the third ACC game for Florida State, which has lost to Georgia Tech and Boston College. The Seminoles can’t afford to lose any more conference games if they hope to win the ACC title and reach the College Football Playoff. A CFP berth is already a long shot for the Seminoles.
--Florida’s Sate biggest problem this season has been its offense. The Seminoles rank 124th of 134 FBS teams in scoring (15.3 points per game), 128th in total offense (274.0 yards per game), 133rd in rushing offense (52.0 yards per game) and 131st in rushing yards per attempt (2.20). The Seminoles are last in the ACC is all those categories. They are 12th in in the ACC in passing offense at 222.0 yards per game.
--Two current Florida State players played against Cal last year as members of Oregon State’s team. Seminoles starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had a big game against Cal in 2023, completing 19-of-25 passes for 275 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in Oregon State’s 52-40 victory over Cal. Sione Lolohea, a backup defensive end for Florida State this year, had four tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for Oregon State against the Bears last year. "Obviously, DJ, being a quarterback who's played against this team’s defensive coordinator, he's got a familiarity, but you know it's still this year's team, and you know how they're utilizing personnel," FSU Mike Norvell said.
--Uiagalelei ranks 16th in the ACC in passer rating (112.4) and has thrown two interceptions and one touchdown pass. He is scheduled to be Florida State’s starting quarterback against Cal. Uiagalelei is playing for his third FBS team, starting at Clemson before moving on to Oregon State and now Florida State.
--Florida State ranks 83rd in the country in scoring defense (24.0 points per game), 76th in total defense (347.3 yards per game), 103rd in rushing defense (172.7 yards per game), 104th in rushing yards allowed per attempt (4.32) and 120th in passer rating defense (111.4).
--Florida State has sued the ACC regarding grant of rights agreement obligations, because the Seminoles would like to withdraw from the conference. Clemson is following a similar path while seeking to withdraw from the ACC. Also, Florida State and Clemson are engaging in talks with the ACC with the hope of increasing their share of ACC revenue.
---A Florida State beat writer answers five questions about the Seminoles---
CAL PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Fernando Mendoza (5 TD passes, 1 interception); RB Jaydn Ott (just 60 rushing yards in two games); RB Jaivian Thomas (7.8 yards per carry); CB Nohl Williams (4 interceptions, tops in the nation); ILB Teddye Buchanan (31 tackles, 4 tackles for loss); WR Nyziah Hunter (4 TD receptions)
FLORIDA STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei (56.57% completion rate, 2 interceptions, 1 touchdown); S Shyheim Brown (21 tackles in 2 games, missed last week’s game, expected to play against Cal); WR Malik Benson (5 receptions, 99 yards vs. Memphis last week); RB Lawrence Toafili (5.2 yards per carry); DT Joshua Farmer (preseason all-ACC, 2.5 tackles for loss); K Ryan Fitzgerald (3-for-3 on field goals of 50 yards or more this year, with a long of 59 yards)
---Click here for a detailed look at Florida State's football and basketball programs and the school's history---
CAL STATISTICS: Click here
CAL NOTES, DEPTH CHART: Click Here
FLORIDA STATE STATISTICS: Click here
JAKE'S PICK: Cal 21, Florida State 20
JEFF'S PICK: Cal 24, Florida State 17
PETER HOLLAND’S PICK (Tallahassee Democrat): Florida State 20, Cal 17 (Overtime)
TICKETS: Sold out. Stub Hub: Click here:
Be prepared for the tomahawk chop:
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport