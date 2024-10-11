Cal Football Preview: Bears Travel to Pitt for Saturday's Game
Cal heads back to the East Coast for a Saturday afternoon game at Pittsburgh, which is undefeated and ranked No. 22. The Bears will try to refocus after their disheartening, 39-38 loss to then-No. 8 Miami when Cal held a 35-10 lead in the third quarter.
Here are the important facts:
CAL (3-2, 0-2 ACC) Vs. NO. 22 PITT (5-0, 1-0 ACC)
SITE: Acriscure Stadium Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
WHEN: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time (3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh time)
TV: ESPN – Dave Flemming (Play-By-Play), Brock Osweiler (Analyst), Stormy Buonantony (Sideline)
RADIO: 810 AM and Sirius XM Radio (Sirius XM 113 and 202) -- Justin Allegri (play-by-play), Mike Pawlawski (analyst), Kevin Danna (sideline reporter)
BETTING LINE: Pitt is favored by 3.5 points. Over/under is 58.5 points.
WEATHER FORECAST: Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh will be cloudy with a high of 70 degrees and a 24% chance of rain. The temperature will fall to about 65 degrees by the time the game ends and the chance of rain increases to 52% Saturday night.
CAL-PITT HISTORY: Cal and Pitt have played each other five times, and Pitt leads the series 3-2. The last time the team faced each other was 1966 when Cal pulled out a 30-15 victory in Berkeley. The last time the teams met in Pittsburgh was 1963, when Pitt beat Cal 35-15.
CAL PLAYER AVAILABILTY: Cal running back Jaydn Ott is considered probable for Saturday’s game after suffering a setback against Miami. He was listed as probable for the Florida State game and did not play. Guard Sioape Vatikani, nickelback Matthew Littlejohn and outside linebacker Ryan McCullough are all listed as questionable. Wide receivers Tobias Merriweather and Kyion Gayes will miss their sixth straight games.
CAL STORYLINES:
---Cal will try to bounce make from its emotionally draining 39-38 loss to Miami when the Bears blew a 25-point lead in the third quarter. Cal hopes to get its first ACC victory ever and end a two-game losing streak.
---Cal running back Jaydn Ott has been hampered by a leg injury most of the season. He is likely to play against Pitt, but even if he plays, he is unlikely to be 100%. He rushed for 1,315 yards last season when he was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection, but he has gained just 135 yards while averaging 2.9 yards per carry this season. He had seven carries for 2 yards last week against Miami, but had 75 receiving yards on three catches.
---Look for backup Cal quarterback Chandler Rogers to get some playing time Saturday to aid the Bears’ running game. Cal offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch wanted the running game to be the focus of Cal’s offense this season, but the Bers are averaging just 131.2 yards rushing per game, which ranks 96th in the country. Rogers gives the Bears a running threat at the quarterback position, as he did in a brief appearance against Miami.
---The Golden Bears will fly 2,400 miles for Saturday’s game in Pittsburgh, but so far the long travel has not appeared to impact Cal’s performance in games at Auburn and Florida State.
---Cal leads the nation in interceptions with 11, and Cal cornerback Nohl Williams leads the nation individually in interceptions with five. Cal has had at least one interception in seven straight games dating back to last season. The Bears rank third in the country in turnover margin at plus-8 (12 takeaways, 4 turnovers). Cal has lost just one fumble this season.
---Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza had four completions of at least 50 yards last week against Miami, and that is the most in the nation this season against an FBS opponent. Mendoza has completed 64.8% of his passes for 1,177 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
---Cal quarterbacks have been sacked 18 times this season, and only six FBS teams have allowed more. The Bears have allowed 15 sacks over the past three games.
---Ryan Coe has retained his role as Cal’s place-kicker last week and is expected to be Cal’s kicker on Saturday. However, this week’s depth chart still lists Coe or Derek Morris as the Bears’ No. 1 place-kicker.
PITT STORYLINES
---Pitt is 5-0 for the first time since 1991 and is seeking to improve to 6-0 for the first time since 1982. The Panthers are coming off a 34-24 road win over North Carolina, which pushed No. 22 Pitt into the top-25 for the first time in two years.
---Pitt is 3-0 at home and has scored an average of 55.3 points over those three games.
---Pitt’s redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein, a transfer from Alabama, has been a revelation. He is the first Pitt QB to win his first five starts since Hall of Famer Dan Marino did it in 1979. Holstein is fifth in the nation in touchdown passes with 15 and eighth in the country in passing yards per game at 313.40. Twice he has led the Panthers to victory after overcoming double-digit deficits.
---Panthers running back Desmond Reid, a transfer from Western Carolina, is second in the nation in all-purpose yards (193.5). The 5-foot-8 Reid is a threat as a runner and a pass receiver. He has rushed for more than 140 yards twice this season and had 11 receptions for 155 yards last week against North Carolina.
---Pitt’s offense has come alive under new offensive coordinator Kade Bell. The Panthers rank sixth in the nation in scoring (45.6 points per game), fourth in total offense (522.2 yards per game) and sixth in passing offense.
---Pitt went 3-9 last year and was picked to finish 13th in the ACC this year in the preseason media poll.
---Pittsburgh has recorded 12 sacks and 32 quarterback hurries, and eight different Pitt players have recorded at least half a sack. Cal has allowed 18 sacks, and 15 have come in the past three games.
---A Pitt beat writer answers five questions about the Panthers---
CAL PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Fernando Mendoza (4 completions of more than 50 yards vs. Miami); RB Jaydn Ott (2 rushing yards vs. Miami); RB Jaivian Thomas (6.4 yards per carry); CB Nohl Williams (5 interceptions, tops in the nation); ILB Teddye Buchanan (48 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss); WR Nyziah Hunter (4 TD receptions); OLB Xavier Carlton (4.5 sacks)
PITT PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Eli Holstein (15 TD passes); RB Desmond Reid (193.5 all-purpose yards); WR Konata Mumpfield (23 catches, 18.5 yards per reception); LB Rasheem Biles (8 tackles for loss); OLB Kyle Louis (6.5 tackles for loss, 7 QB hurries); PK Ben Sauls (9-for-9 on field goals, including 2-for-2 of 50 yards or more).
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi's Thursday press conference, discussing Cal
Click here for a detailed look at Pitt’s football and basketball programs and the school’s history
CAL STATISTICS: Click here
CAL NOTES, DEPTH CHART: Click Here
PITT STATISTICS: Click here
JAKE'S PICK: Cal 24, Pitt 20
JEFF'S PICK: Pitt 27, Cal 24
STEPHEN THOMPSON’S PICK (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette): Pitt 33, Cal 20
