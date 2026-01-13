Cal RB Transfer Kendrick Raphael Commits to SMU
Cal transfer Kendrick Raphael, who was the Bears starting running back and leading rusher this past season, has committed to SMU, according to On3Sports and 247 Sports.
Cal is scheduled to face SMU on the road next season, although the date of that game has not been set. It means the Golden Bears defense will have to deal with Raphael and his rugged running style.
SMU coaches were probably attracted to Raphael based on what he did against them. In Cal’s 38-35 victory over nationally ranked SMU in the final regular-season game of 2025, Raphael rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 53 yards.
In his only season at Cal, Raphael had 232 carries in 2025, the most of any ACC player. He ran for 943 yards, which was fifth in the conference, and had 13 rushing touchdowns, which ranked third in the ACC.
Since Raphael entered the transfer portal more than a week ago, Cal has added three quality running backs from the transfer portal – Washington transfer Adam Mohammed, UTEP transfer Ashten Emory and UC Davis transfer Carter Vargas.
Players have until January 15 to enter the transfer portal, but once they are in the portal they can commit to another school at any time.
New Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi is not finished acquiring transfers from the portal. He has devoted all his energy to the Cal football program since Oregon was eliminated from the College Football Playoff on Friday. Lupoi had been the Ducks’ defensive coordinator.
It will be interesting to see whether Cal signs any of the many Oregon players who have entered the transfer portal in the past few days.
