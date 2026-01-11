Ben Johnson Cursed Out Packers in Emotional Postgame Speech After Bears’ Comeback Win
The Bears stunned the Packers with a massive second-half comeback on Saturday night to earn Ben Johnson’s first playoff win as a head coach. Chicago faced an 18-point deficit in the third quarter, at which point Caleb Williams and the offense finally woke up. They outscored Green Bay 28-6 the rest of the way and pulled off a remarkable victory in front of an ecstatic Soldier Field crowd.
It marked another enthralling chapter of the Bears-Packers rivalry, which has been reinvigorated this season thanks to the unexpectedly tense relationship between Johnson and Green Bay boss Matt LaFleur. It was on full display moments after the game when the two coaches engaged in perhaps the briefest postgame handshake of all time, and Johnson carried the energy into the locker room.
Clearly riding a wave of emotion following the rollercoaster contest, Johnson began his postgame speech to his team by bellowing “F--- THE PACKERS! F--- THEM” as his players went wild around him. It kicked off another awesome scene amongst the Chicago lockers.
Johnson’s brand of fiery, intense energy has helped lead the Bears to a resurgent season and he’s usually this jacked up after every win. But, obviously, this game was different. The Bears looked like they were done on a few occasions as they let opportunity after opportunity slip through their fingers. But, true to form this season, Chicago never gave up. The whole roster kept fighting and made the biggest plays when they mattered most.
It earned Johnson the right to curse out the team’s most hated rival afterwards. The Bears-Packers rivalry is all the way back and as long as Johnson is on the sideline it seems certain to maintain its heated temperature. What a day for the people of Chicago.