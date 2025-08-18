Cal Football Starters Begin to Come Into Focus As Fall Camp Wraps
After confirming freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele as Cal’s starting quarterback, coach Justin Wilcox shared updates Monday on position battles elsewhere on the field as the Bears prep for their Aug. 30 opener at Oregon State.
Most starting spots remain somewhat fluid, he stressed, but on the heels of the squad’s second and final fall camp scrimmage on Saturday night, a depth chart is beginning to come into focus.
Here’s a position-by-position breakdown:
Offensive line: “I think we’re getting closer and closer,” Wilcox said, adding that the coaching staff would like to see more separation between the 1s and 2s. “Right now, as long as they’re all getting better, we can work with that.”
Leon Bell, who arrived at Cal as a 6-foot-8, 330-pound transfer from Mississippi State, changed his body during the offseason and has improved significantly. He’s competing for a starting tackle job.
Redshirt junior returnee Braden Miller “has had a great camp,” Wilcox said and is in the mix for the other tackle spots. Redshirt sophomores Nick Morrow and Frederick Williams III also are competing at tackle.
Emerging as likely starters at the guard spots are Tyson Ruffins, a redshirt sophomore from Nevada, and Sioape Vatikani, redshirt junior returnee. Others working at guard are Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, a native Australian and redshirt senior from Charlotte, and redshirt junior returnee Bastian Swinney.
Lamar Robinson, a senior transfer from Georgia State, is the top contender at center.
Wide receiver and tight end: UNLV transfer Jacob De Jesus, also an accomplished return specialist, and returnee Trond Grizzell have emerged above the crowd at two receiver spots.
“Kind of that 3 through 8 in the receiver room, it’s who’s going to take a step forward and create some separation for themselves? And/or we’re going to play multiple guys at those positions,” Wilcox said.
Three players are competing at tight end, where the Bears often will have two on the field.
Running back: Transfers LJ Johnson (Texas A&M), Kendrick Raphael (NC State) and Brandon High Jr. (UTSA) are “1-A, B and C,” at the position, according to Wilcox. He said he saw physical runs in Saturday’s scrimmage, which was encouraging.
Defensive line: Returning starter Aidan Keanaaina is secure at one of the interior D-line spots and young players elsewhere inside have flashed but must display greater consistency, Wilcox said.
Junior returnee Ryan McCulloch and Liberty transfer T.J. Bush provide the Bears promising players at the two edge positions.
Linebacker: Returning starter Cade Uluave is set at one of two inside linebacker spots and a trio of players has staged a good competition for the other slot. “The guy who’s made a really big jump in camp is Luke Ferrelii,” Wilcox said of the redshirt freshman returnee. ‘He’s had a really good camp.”
Transfers Harrison Taggart (BYU) and Boom Jock (Colorado State) also are serious contenders at the spot.
Defensive back: Wilcox identified senior transfers Zeke Masses (FIU) and Paco Austin (South Florida) as starters at cornerback, spots vacated by Nohl Williams and Marcus Harris, both now in NFL training camps.
The safety positions are more wide open, with redshirt junior Isaiah Crosby, freshman Aiden Manutai and Montana State transfer Dru Polidore Jr., among the lead contenders. Wilcox also mentioned Jordan Sanford, a junior transfer from Texas Tech, and Tristan Dunn, redshirt junior transfer from Washington.
Manutai, a 5-11, 200-pound native of Waipahu, Hawaii, also had offers from Oregon, Tennessee and Miami, among other schools. He’s been impressive so far, Wilcox said.
“For a freshman to come in, he plays like he’s been here for a couple years,” Wilcox explained in the video above. “The questions he asks, his ability to take the coaching and apply it, his instinct for the game. He’s a very natural guy.”
Placekicker: “We’re going to play two kickers,” Wilcox said, adding, “Not at the same time.”
Abram Murray, a redshirt freshman transfer from Miami, will handle kickoffs and long field goals. Chase Meyer, redshirt junior transfer, will take PATs and short field goals two years after converting 17 of 20 field goal attempts at Tulsa.
Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky
Recent articles:
Cal names freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele starting QB
Three Cal transfer running backs competing for Bears' starting job
Cal expecting more of the same from its aggressive defense