Lots of New Faces, But Cal Defense Expects Same Identity
The near total revamping of the Cal offense — personnel and staff — has garnered a lot of attention as the Bears work toward their season opener, Aug. 30 at Oregon State.
But while the Bears try to bring their offense up to par, they also are intent on maintaining what has generally been a borderline elite defense.
Consider these defensive rankings within the ACC last season:
— Cal was second in scoring defense, allowing 22.3 ppg
— Third in total defense, allowing 337.5 yards per game
— Second in rushing defense, allowing 109.8 yards per game
— Shared the ACC lead with 17 interceptions
— Tied for second in fewest TD passes allowed with 17
— Tied for first in fewest first downs allowed at 18.3 per game
— Second in third-down conversions, allowing just 33.2 percent
If that’s the good news, the bad news is that only two players who started the 2024 season finale — inside linebacker Cade Uluave and defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina — are still with the team.
Included among the departures are four players battling right now for spots on NFL rosters, including players from the Bears’ productive secondary.
Also gone is long-time defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon, who took a job with the New Orleans Saints. He has been replaced by co-coordinators Terrence Brown and Vic So’oto, who also will continue to oversee their position groups — defensive backs and outside linebackers, respectively — for a fourth year.
With so many newcomers on board, the coaching staff asked the players to create their own identity.
“There was a list of words, a list of adjectives that were presented and it all fell under the umbrella of hunting,” he said.
“These guys have really bought in to what we’ve emphasized in terms of being aggressive and hunting, going after the ball and creating chaos. It’s been exciting to see.”
Position battles at probably nine spots on defense have created a sense of urgency and competitiveness the coaching staff welcomes.
“We have a lot of guys that have a lot to prove,” So’oto said. “We’re seeing our guys attacking the ball, trying really, really hard.”
First-year inside linebacker Buom Jock, a transfer from Colorado State, talks about playing alongside Uluave and offers his thoughts on what the Bears might look like on defense:
So’oto conceded the coaches won’t really know what the defense looks like until they play someone else.
Even so, there are everyday measuring sticks.
“Do they like to hit? Is there a stomach for violence? And then, day in and day out, are they running to the ball?” So’oto said. “We’ve got DBs that are showing up in the run. We’ve got defensive linemen who are showing up down the field.”
So’oto talks in the video above about how newcomers have embraced the standards set in the defensive secondary, which has been the backbone of the Bears’ defense.
Bottom line: the players have changed but the Bears are expecting to be a force again on the defensive side.
“Nothing has changed in terms of how we play defense,” Brown said. “Now they know subconsciously, `Man, I’m out there aggressively hunting at all costs. It’s not necessarily just being physical, it’s also the details of everything. It’s being patient, knowing when it’s the right time to strike.”
“You play defense at Cal, you’re going to hit somebody. There’s no way around it,” So’oto echoed. “We don’t have just-cover guys. We don’t have just-pass rush guys. We have guys that play defense.”
Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky
Recent articles:
A look at (very) early projections for bowl matchups
Michael Kim close to earning a spot at the Tour Championship
Rookie Nohl Williams sustains head injury in NFL exhibition
Cal co-defensive coordinator Terrence Brown will be calling defensive plays for the first time in his career