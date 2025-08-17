Bowl Projections: Some Experts Put Cal in a Bowl; Some Don't
How does the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque the day after Christmas sound for Cal’s bowl destination? Or how about a bowl game in a Dallas suburb on December 27 for the Golden Bears?
Those are the early predictions -- based on no data -- for possible bowl games for the Golden Bears this season.
No college football team has run a single play in the 2025 season, but a number of reputable sites have already posted bowl projections.
Five people that can call themselves experts were cited for their projections in this report. Three predict Cal will be in a bowl game for the second straight season after losing to UNLV in the LA Bowl last season, and two don’t expect the Golden Bears to play in a postseason game.
Since the over-under win total for Cal is 5.5 at most betting sites, it makes sense that the Golden Bears will be right on the cusp of getting the six wins needed for bowl-eligibility.
What is interesting, though, is that the three experts that project Cal to be in a bowl game put the Bears in the New Mexico Bowl or the First Responder Bowl, which are not among the bowls with tie-ins to the Pac-12.
Remember, teams that were members of the Pac-12 in 2023 still have tie-ins to six Pac-12 bowl games for one more season. Those Pac-12 bowl contracts run out after this season, so in 2026, Cal presumably would be in line for bowls affiliated with the ACC.
Here are the bowl projections for Cal from five experts:
Cal vs. Hawaii -- New Mexico Bowl
University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Saturday, December 27, 2:45 p.m. Pacific time, ESPN
.
Cal vs. Oklahoma State – First Responder Bowl
Gerald R. Ford Stadium, University Park, Texas
Friday, December 26, 5 p.m. Pacific time, ESPN
.
Cal vs. Houston -- First Responder Bowl
Gerald R. Ford Stadium, University Park, Texas
Friday, December 26, 5 p.m. Pacific time, ESPN
.
No bowl for Cal
.
No bowl for Cal
.
Here are the bowls that have tie-ins to schools that were in the Pac-12 in 2023:
LA Bowl -- December 13, 6 p.m. Pacific time, SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California), ESPN
Independence Bowl – December 30, noon Pacific time, Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana), ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl – December 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), ESPN
Sun Bowl – December 31, noon Pacific time, Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas), CBS
Alamo Bowl – December 30, 6 p.m., Alamodome (San Antonio), ESPN
Holiday Bowl – Date and time to be determined, Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego), Fox
