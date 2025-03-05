Cal Sports Report

Cal Football to Host Bill Belichick and North Carolina on Friday, Oct. 17

The Bears' road game vs. Virginia Tech is also now set for the following Friday

Jeff Faraudo

Bill Belichick
Cal fans can now use ink on their calendars to finalize the Bears’ 2025 football schedule. 

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday that two Cal games in consecutive weeks that were going to be played on Thursday or Friday both are set for Friday nights.

That starts with the Bears hosting North Carolina with new coach Bill Belichick in Week 8 of the season on Friday, Oct. 17. One week later, on Oct. 24, Cal will travel to Blacksburg, VA, to face Virginia Tech.

Cal and UNC have met twice previously, with the Bears winning 35-30 at Chapel Hill in 2018, then 24-17 in 2018 at home. The Bears have never faced Belichick, the NFL coaching legend following his eight Super Bowl victories with the New England Patriots.

The remainder of the Bears’ 2025 schedule, shown below, was announced in January.

Cal opens its season on Aug. 30 at Corvallis, Ore., against former Pac-12 rival Oregon State. The Bears open their home schedule Sept. 6 vs. Teas Southern.

Cal will host Duke in its ACC home opener on Oct. 4, which also will serve as the Bears’ homecoming game. 

The Bears have byes on Oct. 11 and Nov. 15.

 

2025 Cal Football Schedule:

8/30 – at Oregon State

9/6 – vs. Texas Southern

9/13 – vs. Minnesota

9/20 – at San Diego State

9/27 – at Boston College

10/4 – vs. Duke (Homecoming)

10/17 – vs. North Carolina

10/24 – at Virginia Tech

11/1 – vs. Virginia

11/8 – at Louisville

11/22 – at Stanford (128th Big Game)

11/29 – vs. SMU

