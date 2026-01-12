Cal’s incoming transfers are ranked as the 12th-best in the country and tops in the ACC by 247 Sports, while On3 ranks the Golden Bears 22nd overall and fourth in the ACC when comparing the transfers coming in with the transfer leaving. This is of January 12.

Here is a list of the Cal transfers coming in a going out through January 11. (On3 Sports had originally reported that Cincinnati wide receiver Noah Jennings committed to Cal but has since changed his commitment to Minnesota, matching other reports.)

Transferring In to Cal

Running back Adam Mohammed (from Washington)

Running back Ashten Emory (from UTEP)

Running back Carter Vargas (from UC Davis)

Wide receiver Ian Strong (from Rutgers)

Wide receiver Chase Hendricks (from Ohio)

Tight end Dorian Thomas (from New Mexico)

Linebacker Tristan Jernigan (from Texas A&M)

Defensive end Solomon Williams (from Texas A&M)

Defensive lineman Justin Beadles (from Louisville)

Defensive lineman Ashun Shepphard (from Mississippi State)

Defensive back Kingston Lopa (from Oregon)

Defensive back Michael Hurst Jr. (from Northern Arizona)

Offensive tackle Mykeal Rabess (from Florida International)

Offensive tackle Jacob Arop (from South Dakota)

Offensive tackle Jimothy Lewis (from Mississippi State)

Defensive lineman Nate Burrell (entered transfer portal, but withdrew to stay at Cal)

Defensive back Cam Sidney (entered transfer portal, but withdrew to stay at Cal)

Players who announced they are staying at Cal

Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele

Outside linebacker Jayden Wayne

Tight end Mason Mini

Safety Isaiah Crosby

Wide receiver Mark Hamper

Offensive lineman Bastian Swinney

Defensive lineman Derek Wilkins

Transfers Leaving Cal Through the Portal

Linebacker Luke Ferrelli (committed to Clemson)

Linebacker Cade Uluave (uncommitted)

Running back Kendrick Raphael (uncommitted)

Running back Brandon High Jr. (committed to Texas-San Antonio)

Outside linebacker Ryan McCulloch (committed to UCLA)

Outside linebacker TJ Bush Jr. (committed to Minnesota)

Offensive tackle Nick Morrow (committed to Kansas)

Offensive guard Joran Spasojevic-Moko (uncommitted)

Linebacker Harrison Taggart (uncommitted)

Offensive lineman Braden Miller (committed to Duke)

Offensive lineman Leon Bell (uncommitted)

Offensive lineman LaJuan Owens (uncommitted)

Tight end Landon Morris (committed to Wake Forest)

Quarterback Devin Brown (uncommitted)

Quarterback EJ Caminong (uncommitted)

Quarterback Belay Brummel (uncommitted)

Defensive lineman Tyson Ford (committed to UCLA)

Defensive lineman Ike Okafor (committed to Washington State)

Linebacker Eze Osondu (committed to Texas-San Antonio)

Defensive back Cam Sidney (uncommitted)

Kicker Abram Murray (uncommitted)

Kicker Chase Meyer (uncommitted)

Punter Michael Kern (uncommitted)

Punter Brook Honore Jr. (uncommitted)

Long snapper Rino Monteforte (committed to Kansas)

Wide receiver Jaiven Plummer (uncommitted)

Wide receiver Daz James (uncommitted)

Offensive lineman Daveion Harley (uncommitted)

Offensive lineman Curlee Thomas IV (uncommitted)

Linebacker Buom Jock (uncommitted)

Tight end Jacob Houseworth (uncommitted)

Cornerback Kaden Cook (uncommitted)

Wide receiver Isaac Torres (uncommitted)